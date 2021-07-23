Info Edge acquires DoSelect for Rs 21 Cr to fortify data-driven decision making in recruitment

Recruitment portal Naukri.com parent company Info Edge has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the share capital of Bengaluru-based DoSelect for Rs 21 crore.

DoSelect is a data-driven skill assessment platform for hiring and skilling, co-founded by Iliyas Shirol and Rohit Agrawal in 2015. It has received seed funding from investors including Mumbai Angels, 3one4 Capital, Aarin Capital, and Mohit Saxena (Co-founder, InMobi).

The acquisition will further strengthen Info Edge as a leader in the recruitment sector with a sharp focus on tech-based, end-to-end hiring solutions, the company said in a statement.

Image source: Pixabay

Rohit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, DoSelect, said, “The Info Edge association gives us much-needed support, resources, and an ecosystem to achieve our aim of creating the best assessment automation software in the world. We will continue to fortify our product offering in addition to bringing in better leverage with the Info Edge ecosystem and deeper integration with their services.”

“DoSelect will run as a business unit of Info Edge and this acquisition will only broaden our platform offerings in terms of products and solutions by joining a larger and stronger ecosystem,” Rohit added.

DoSelect uses data-driven assessment intelligence in the recruitment lifecycle and has built a customer base of over 150 customers across enterprises, SME, and startups in various sectors. The company has enabled its customers to make smart ‘people decisions’ by deploying solutions in hiring, upskilling, onboarding, deployment, and employee engagement.

As part of the Info Edge ecosystem, which also comprises the country’s largest job seeker database, DoSelect will provide an intelligent decision engine to help organisations target relevant applications for various jobs more efficiently. The proposed acquisition will help Info Edge offer a new variety of services under its flagship brand Naukri.com, helping the company to further consolidate its position in the online recruitment solutions segment.