LSV Capital to invest $100M in Indian startups, onboards Satish Rath as partner

Life Science Vision Capital, the UK-based early-stage healthcare and investment firm, recently said it will invest over $100 million in Indian startups over the next 10 years. The firm plans to invest in transactions with a deal size in the range of $1.4 to $ 14 million.

"LSV Capital will be investing over $ 100 million in startups in the country over the next 10 years, bringing India on the world map of digital healthcare and life science innovations," LSV Capital Managing Partner Shu Joshi said in a statement.

The venture capital firm said it has onboarded physician and scientist Satish Prasad Rath as a partner for India.

"With over 20 patents holding positions, Rath has been a statesman of the healthcare industry and a thought leader advising global CXOs (top executives) on healthcare innovation. His rich experience in healthcare technology innovations and extensive network will benefit the startup ecosystem worldwide," Joshi said.

Rath said India is a thriving hub for healthcare and biotech innovations, and the fund will help these companies scale up.

"A strong healthcare system based on life sciences and digital primary care is the best vaccine of a productive society. We have to build those fundamental blocks by nurturing scientific innovations during their inception. I will play my part in nurturing innovation, mentoring startups, and celebrating entrepreneurship with a focus on healthcare innovations," Rath said.

Rath's area of research involves non-invasive monitoring and deep learning in healthcare and life sciences and innovation management.

In May last year, Bengaluru-based Aster DM healthcare and investment firm Life Science Vision Capital, along with social entrepreneurship promoter firm Social Alpha jointly announced an incubator-cum-accelerator to develop health technology startups. At that time, Satish Prasad Rath was Chief Innovation Officer of Aster DM healthcare.

LSV Capital has to date conceptualised and invested in 21 startups globally with a combined portfolio enterprise value of over $300 million.

