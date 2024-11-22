The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is underway in Australia, with the first Test between India and Australia beginning today on the bouncy pitch of Perth.

There’s a lot hype online, and the excitement among cricket lovers is palpable.

Here’s all you need to know about the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), which was established in 1996.

This bilateral Test series between India and Australia is named after the greats of the game and former captains of the two countries—Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border.

Since its inception in 1996, 56 Tests have been played between the two countries. India has won 24 matches, while Australia has notched 20 wins.

India has the upper hand at BGT, winning 10 series out of 16. Australia won the BGT series last a decade ago.

In recent times, India has fared extremely well at BGT, winning four series on the trot since 2016-17, including two triumphs in Australia—in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The last time the two teams met at BGT was in 2022-23, where India beat Australia 2-1 on home conditions.

The 2020-21 edition saw India pull a historic feat, defeating Australia 2-1. After being bowled out for a paltry 36 in the first Test at Adelaide, not many gave India a chance. But Team India bounced back with tenacity, and the series win became the stuff of dreams!

The first Test will see both the teams being led by fast bowlers: Pat Cummins for Australia and Jasprit Bumrah for India. Image credit: International Cricket Council (x.com/ICC)

The prestigious trophy of 2024-25 will see India and Australia lock horns Down Under in a 5-match series.

With the series playing a crucial role in deciding who qualifies for the World Test Championship final next year, both teams are expected to come all guns blazing.

India, in particular, will be keen to put behind its recent 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand and take on the Aussies with bold strides. It won’t be easy, but who said competitive international cricket is easy, especially against the reigning World Test Champions!