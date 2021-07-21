‘Technology is fast becoming intertwined with ethics’ – 30 quotes on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 30 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

While it is important to focus on the present, it is equally important to be prepared for what’s next. Build with scalability in mind and use digital technologies to differentiate your business. - Bikram Singh Bedi, Google Cloud India

In today’s world that is almost entirely powered by technology and gadgets, there is increased awareness about climate change and waste generation, and sustainable energy production and waste utilisation are the need of the hour. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels Network

For many women, the thought of going online can be a daunting experience, especially given the rise in online bullying and trolling. - Pankhuri Shrivastava, Pankhuri

People have offices all over the world, and being able to speak other languages gives you an edge over most people. - Devvaki Aggarwal, instrucko

International hiring is broken, and existing solutions are expensive, opaque, and slow. - Sagar Khatri, Multiplier

One of the biggest problems for young graduates is that they are not work-ready. The education they have received in their undergraduate programmes does not prepare them for the real world, and workplace executives are already quite tied up to train them. - PN Santosh, CareerLabs

Video technology in professional settings hasn’t kept pace with advances on the consumer front pioneered by apps like Snapchat and TikTok. - Mausam Bhatt, Protonn

Many times, marketers create awesome content, but it doesn’t produce results. Mostly, the issue is that this content is not driven by an actual inbound strategy. - Ben Sailer, CoSchedule

One of the common challenges in ad-monetised multiplayer games is the cost of game servers. - Shruti Sarraf, BlackLight Studio Games

Simulated reality gaming takes data from thousands of previous games related to any given sport and creates a true-to-life simulation. - Dmitry Belianin, Parimatch International

The biggest problem for small and medium business owners is they don't have access and information on all their financial data. - Mihir Lunia, Enter Brego

The world has seen an explosion in new, digital retail investors entering equity markets. These investors are looking for investment ideas. - Akshaya Bhargava, Bridgeweave

The use of IoT-enabled technology for monitoring the farms ensures pesticide-free produce. - Vihari Kanukollu, UrbanKisaan

Event platforms that offer AI-powered matchmaking between buyers and sellers can help connect participants with the right opportunities and people, allowing them to make the best of the experience and achieve their goals in the shortest period of time. - Harpreet Bhatia, ibentos

Changed buying pattern of consumers and a sense of convenience has made e-grocery one of the attractive and highly competitive ecommerce segments. - Anshuman Singh, Stellar Value Chain Solutions

To build a large, sustainable, and successful neobank in India, you need at least $200-300 million in the next five years. And that is solely because the initial infrastructure investment is very high. - Jitendra Gupta, Jupiter

There is an immense need for OPD insurance in India. - Ravi Chandra, MedPay

Accessing good quality education has always been a challenge in small towns of India. - Vardaan Gandhi, Exampur

The demand for test preparation has been stimulated by the increasing internet penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III cities in the country. - Sudipta Gautam, IAN Fund

We believe non-academic skills are equally important for shaping children’s personality, which will help them evolve into successful individuals and better human beings. - Anubha Prasad, ah! Ventures

Animal husbandry and aquaculture sector in India is underserved and highly fragmented. - Prasanna Manogaran, Aqgromalin

Healthcare is a natural must-have, but the technology currently used in India is woefully outdated. - Kiran Kalakuntla, Ekincare

Counterfeit and fake products are a major challenge faced by the world and India is no exception. - Shalini Nair, Ennoventure

Going forward, food services in India will gain share from the unorganised market and growth will be driven by changing consumer behaviour, reduced dependence on home-cooked food/kitchen set-up, increasing consumer disposable income and spending, and higher adoption among the smaller cities. - Nirvi Ashar, Religare Broking

The value proposition for technology and going digital has never been clearer. - Puneet Chandok, Amazon Internet Services

The world is changing every minute, and each one of us has an inherent desire to remain updated about these changes. - Azhar Iqubal, Inshorts

There is so much fake information circulating over the internet every second that it is tough to verify. At times, the information might be true, but we need to confirm before posting. - Appurv Gupta

An organisation needs to have the ability to discover and map their attack surface and attack them continuously to see all possible ways that an attacker could gain access from the outside-in. - Priyanka Aash, FireCompass

Technology is fast becoming intertwined with ethics, leaving people really concerned about security issues. - James Gosling

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).