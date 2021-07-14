With a single use, this product provides 30-day protection for surfaces from viruses and germs

We are living in testing times, unlike anything ever seen before in living memory, which is why the world needs a disinfectant that is unlike any other. When it comes to surface disinfectants, Shield30 is one solution that’s a class apart.

Shield30 uses nanotechnology to destroy disease-causing germs, including viruses. This means Shield30 is always completely effective against all kinds of pathogens and germs, no matter how many times they mutate. And the best part is that you can apply Shield30 only once, and stay protected for 30 days, without the need for frequent disinfecting.

Shield30 is also a versatile surface disinfectant. It can be used effectively on table tops, lift interiors, handrails, offices, stores, keyboards...essentially any surface that people come into contact with, ranging from glass, tiles, metal, wood, fabrics and more. Once sprayed onto a surface, it remains effective for 30 days, even if the surface is cleaned regularly after application.

What is Shield30, and how does it work?

Shield30 is a water-based microbe shield. It does not contain alcohol or harmful chemicals and is made of organic molecules. When applied onto a surface, it forms an invisible layer of molecules that acts like a semi-permanent shield of microscopic pins. These pins pierce and destroy harmful organisms like viruses, which keeps surfaces germ-free, with the protective layer remaining effective for up to 30 days after a single application.

Shield30 is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and non-leaching. It does not cause skin problems and is safe for the environment as well. It remains completely effective even if you clean the surfaces regularly after it is applied.

And that’s not all. Shield30 has a New Zealand Food Safety Authority (NZFSA) C-22 Approval plus further approvals from Asure Quality (NZ) and AQIS (Australia), which means it is also food safe.

Trusted globally to keep homes, offices, shops and restaurants germ-free

Shield30 has approximately 150 test results on file from accredited laboratories around the world, including New Zealand, Australia, UK, Germany, USA, South Africa, Korea, China and Japan.

Over a 100 lab tests by Zoono, the company that makes Shield30, as well as by independent labs, have confirmed that it is more than 99.99 percent effective against a wide range of bacteria, mould, fungi, viruses and germs. It has been approved by the US FDA, EPA and Health Canada.

Shield30 has been trusted and used for over 10 years by established global organisations in a range of industries, including manufacturing, medicine, science, hospitality, catering, agriculture, finance, IT, entertainment and transport.

Beyond its use in disinfecting commercial spaces like offices, shops, airlines, hotels, restaurants and hospitals, Shield30 can be used at homes as well – on sofas, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, refrigerators, mobiles, laptops and the like. Since it’s free from alcohol and other harmful ingredients, it can even be used to keep germs off toys. Mothers, now, don’t need to be worried about their kids being infected with viruses and germs.

How to purchase Shield30 in India

Shield30 retails in India through Sunmed Healthcare Private Limited at shield30.in. It is also available at leading ecommerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart and SnapDeal.

The disinfectant is available in a spray-on canister format as well as wipe sachets that are convenient to carry and easy to use for the best protection in any situation.