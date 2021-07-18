Urban Company forays into personal chef services with pilot launch in Bengaluru

After successfully operating in the salon, home cleaning, carpenter, and electrician services, among other categories, Urban Company is now planning to foray into the personal chef services.

Urban Company – earlier known as Urban Clap – is doing the pilot launch phase of its personal chef or cook at home service in Bengaluru.

A Twitter thread by a user who picked out the service from the startup's app tweeted that while the service was professional, the charges were a little steep. However, it was worth spending on the service the company is offering.

Urban Company confirmed the pilot launch to YourStory. However, more details are awaited.

Earlier in June, Urban Company raised $255 million in a Series F round at a valuation of $2.1 billion, which included a primary capital infusion of $188 million and a secondary sale of about $67 million by select angels and early investors. The round was led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer, and Wellington Management, with participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global, and Steadview.

On the latest funding, CEO and Co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal had said,

“With this funding, we plan to rapidly scale our business while continuing to invest further in the safety of our consumers and service partners, training of partners, and product development.”

He also added that the startup aims to use the funding for innovation, training, product development, enhanced quality control, and safety measures for both partners and consumers.

The largest home service provider in India also aims to increase its geographic footprint by entering the top 100 cities in India and further expanding into international markets.

In January 2020, ﻿Urban Clap﻿ rebranded itself as Urban Company — a name aligned with the company's ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace — with a global footprint and leadership position across service categories.

Urban Company now has more than 35,000 service partners across India in 35 cities and is present globally across the UAE, Singapore, Australia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It offers a variety of home services to consumers, including beauty treatments, haircuts, deep cleaning, pest control plumbing, carpentry, appliance repairs, and more.