Dream Sports acquires Pune-based Rolocule Games

Dream Sports on Monday said it acquired Rolocule Games, a Pune-based mobile games developer. Rolocule was backed by top-tier investors, including Blume Ventures, Mumbai Angels, and CIIE (IIM Ahmedabad).

Post-acquisition, Rolocule will be rebranded as Dream Game Studios, and founder Rohit Gupta will continue to lead Dream Game Studios, focusing on premium interactive gaming experiences on mobile.

Dream Sports, a leading sports technology company, runs Dream 11, FanCode, DreamSetGo, DreamPay, and Dream Capital.

In a press statement, Rohit Gupta, Founder, Rolocule, said, "This is a well-deserved validation for mid-core games in India, and our team has worked incredibly hard to reach this point. Our goal is to bring world-class long-lasting game franchises and IPs from India. We are thrilled to take this step together with Dream Sports."

Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream Sports

Founded in 2010 by Rohit Gupta, Rolocule Games focuses on mid-core games in India with games like Flick Tennis, Dead Among Us, Dance Party, and Bowling Central, amassing millions of downloads globally.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO of Dream Sports, said, “Dream Sports has a collective user base of 125 million sports fans, and we recognise the great growth opportunities in sports, gaming, and fitness-tech in India. As entrepreneurs ourselves, we are here to back other entrepreneurs through Dream Capital and provide them with access to our 125 million-strong user base and operational support from our expert team of CXOs.”

Recently, Dream Sports announced the launch of a mega $250 million fund for its corporate venture capital and acquisitions arm, Dream Capital, to invest in sports, gaming, and fitness-tech startups.

Dream Capital has already started deploying its corpus, investing across eight companies, including SoStronk and Elevar, among others.

Dev Bajaj, Managing Director, Dream Capital, said “As a multi-stage CVC, we provide patient capital plus deep tactical insights to startups to increase their probability of success. Our aim is to complement entrepreneurs with our strategy, product, and marketing knowledge that is not typically accessible at an early stage. DreamCap is always looking to add talent to its team of entrepreneurs and VC/PE professionals with a passion for sports and gaming.”