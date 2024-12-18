Resilience AI bags $1M seed funding led by Kalaari Capital

Climate risk and sustainability technology firm Resilience AI raised $1 million in seed funding led by ﻿Kalaari Capital﻿'s CXXO initiative, which invests in women entrepreneurs-led ventures, along with participation from Java Capital.





The AI company will use the fresh capital to develop its flagship product Resilience360, which offers end-to-end climate risk management solutions for private and public enterprises.





“The frequency and magnitude of extreme climate events have quadrupled over the past four decades, and conventional disaster response mechanisms are no longer sufficient. Resilience AI was born out of a need for accurate, proactive, and actionable climate risk management tools that empower organisations to take timely action. The cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of preparedness,” said Samhita R, Founder of Resilience AI.





Resilience AI will also use the funds to strengthen its technology portfolio, focusing on its integration into critical areas like supply chain resilience, ESG compliance, and the physical risk baseline by banking and financial services.





Moreover, the company intends to jointly develop solutions with customers, expand its market reach, and drive research-based innovation.





Founded by Samhita R, Sundeep Reddy Mallu, and Anshu Sharma, the climate risk and sustainability tech startup helps firms with proactive solutions to manage and adapt to climate challenges.





“Resilience AI is pioneering a new era in climate mitigation and adaptation, equipping organisations with tools to navigate the complexities of climate change. With $118B in uninsured losses in 2023 alone, bridging the climate protection gap and forecasting climate patterns are critical to building resilience in our built environment,” said Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari Capital.





Resilience360 offers solutions with proactive strategies for climate adaptability, helping businesses prepare for severe climatic occurrences. By using machine learning and deep climate analytics, the platform offers hyperlocal risk maps, automated climate risk diagnostics, and standardised climate action plans aligning with sustainability and climate risk standards.





The platform also integrates hyperlocal climate diagnostics, institutionalised climate reporting, and digitalised climate action plans to assist companies and governments prepare for and mitigating the impacts of extreme climate events such as heatwaves, floods, cyclones, and earthquakes.





“We are excited to back Resilience AI as they address one of the most critical challenges faced by cities and businesses today—climate resilience. By combining hyperlocal data with AI, they empower organizations to proactively plan for and mitigate climate risks. With a founding team of industry veterans, we believe Resilience AI is poised to make a significant impact in the climate resilience space,” said Bhargavi V, Founding Partner, Java Capital.