DreamSetGo’s Stepathon Championship challenges corporate teams to chase new fitness goals

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spawn new challenges in the corporate world, right from adapting to the remote working setup, maintaining work-life boundaries, to ensuring the mental and physical health doesn’t take a backseat in the testing times. The rising stress levels and dissatisfaction of the employees have compelled several companies to relook their wellness programmes and ensure overall well-being of the employees, which would invariably improve the productivity levels as well.

In the wake of the above challenges, DreamSetGo, India’s bespoke sports travel and experiences platform, has launched ‘DSG Stepathon Championship’ which begins on September 8, 2021. This championship is a 30 day virtual challenge designed for corporates to help them focus on their teams’ fitness and engagement. A first-of-its-kind event, where corporate teams will virtually interact with renowned sports personalities and participate in fitness activities at the same time.

All you need to know about DSG Stepathon Championship

Stepathon is a 30-day fitness challenge where multiple teams from a company will compete amongst themselves and with teams of other companies. Each team will have five participants who will be scored on the basis of the number of steps they complete every day. The total team score will be updated on the leaderboard and the winners will be announced weekly, in addition to overall championship winners.

With the Stepathon challenge, DreamSetGo aims to encourage companies to invest in the health of their employees and increase engagement through team building activities. DreamSetGo is India’s bespoke sports travel & experiences platform that provides sports fans with premium match day hospitality experiences, celebrity experiences with sporting legends, sports training camps for students to learn from some of the best coaches in the world, corporate travel and events, and much more. Dream Sports, India’s leading Sports Technology company, is the parent company of DreamSetGo, with brands such as Dream11, FanCode, Dream Capital and DreamPay in its portfolio.

Who can join the championship?

Being a virtual event, the championship is open to all professionals across demographics who intend to opt for a healthier lifestyle. Another advantage is that the activity can be undertaken anytime during the day.

Why should you sign up?

This event is more than just a team-building exercise and can help you in many ways. Here is how:

Healthy lifestyle: Out of many lessons that the pandemic taught us, one of them is the importance of having a healthy lifestyle. Challenges like Stepathon encourage people to stay active from the comfort of their own homes and are building blocks towards a healthy regime that will boost the immune system, control stress levels, improve sleeping habits, increase productivity levels, which will in turn, save medical expenses.

Employee engagement: The online challenge is an interesting and engaging way to encourage your employees to get up from their work desk while they are taking the necessary steps to avert health risks that may arise due to work-life imbalances.

Rewards: As part of the challenge, three teams will get a chance to win exciting prizes every week. The prizes will include video messages from famous sports stars, signed merchandise, exclusive chats and more. The finale winners get an exclusive chance to virtually meet with a renowned sports personality and get personalised merch and video shoutouts.

Let’s sign up

Corporate registrations for DSG Stepathon championships are now open and the last date to register is August 28, 2021. The event is all set to launch on September 8, 2021. So, if you want your team to get rid of a monotonous work schedule, get fit and enjoy winning prizes at the same time, then participate now!



