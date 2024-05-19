Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 775 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.

New Delhi’s art hub Triveni Kala Sangam is hosting an exhibition by Anil Kumar Bodwal this month at the Shridharani Art Gallery. Titled Nirvana: Constantly under construction, it features a fascinating blend of traditional and contemporary styles.

“Art is an important part of my life. It seems that what was there yesterday is not there today. Like a flowing river, life also goes through phases before ending,” Bodwal tells YourStory.

He captures close feelings and intimate thoughts in his artworks. “When I was standing on my balcony drinking tea yesterday, I felt the tree in front was looking a bit sad. Every leaf seemed sad to me, as if it was trying to tell me something,” he recalls.

But the experience the next morning was very different. “I felt as if God had actually resided in the leaves. I felt as if my soul had taken a bath,” he describes.

Bodwal grew up in rural Haryana and now lives in New Delhi. He has showcased his works at exhibitions across India, and has won a range of awards from Lalit Kala Akademi, All India Fine Art, Craft Society, and other organisations.

His travels back and forth from city to village have brought new messages and styles into his work. “I can bring that feeling into my art and connect people with it—that is my aim,” he affirms.

In this photo essay, we showcase some of his artworks titled Journey of a Cow, Childhood Journey, Dream under Construction, Waiting for the King, Walk across the Moon, Life is Incomplete without Nature, Space within, and Need & Greed.

The imagery of farmers and bandmasters and memories of the pandemic struggle for livelihood shape some of his paintings and mixed-media works.

“I was born into a farming family. I spent my whole childhood among villagers who rear cows and buffaloes and earn their livelihood by selling milk,” he describes.

They had a tough lifestyle. “They would wake up very early in the morning and transport milk to the city via train. Some of the other villagers I keenly observed were bandmasters at functions like weddings,” he recalls.

“Portraying the lives of these two communities became the theme of my work. I even install original milk cans in my paintings,” he adds.

He collects all such material right from his village itself. “It gives my art that authentic feel,” he proudly says.

“I grew up with a dream to discover authentic creative expression in the details of ethnicity. I invested all my skills in discovering such unique expression and ethnic values through indigenous materials,” Bodwal says.

Such fusion helps with experimentation, making his work more relevant in the contemporary art world. The journey does involve mistakes and failures, but Bodwal sees that as a part of everyone’s path.

“I try not to make the same mistake again and again. I do not fear failure. Every failure gives me an opportunity to learn something new,” he affirms.

“Failures come in every artist's life. This calls for patience, honesty and engagement to move ahead. This is the duty of an artist—and gradually failure turns into success,” Bodwal says.

He also offers tips for aspiring artists. “My belief is that artists should keep doing their work with sincerity, and keep improving their art,” he says.

“When an art lover truly understands the depth of the artwork, then the artist gets its true value,” he explains. Such value cannot be priced in monetary terms.

Hard work, dedication and patience are important to become a good artist. “What I have realised is that art is also meditation which teaches you how to live your life,” Bodwal signs off.

Anil Kumar Bodwal

(All photographs were taken by Madanmohan Rao on location at the exhibition.)