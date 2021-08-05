Flipkart expands warehouse network in Gujarat with addition of 5 lakh sq ft

Leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the expansion of its supply chain in Gujarat with the addition of four new facilities to support local sellers from the state and to cater to growing demand.

The new facilities are located in Ahmedabad and Surat, and are collectively spread across an area of nearly 5 lakh square feet. This is expected to create more than 5,000 direct and indirect local jobs in the state, and support over 35,000 sellers in Gujarat.

Flipkart said the addition of the new facilities will also augment its capabilities to cater to more consumers, including first-time ecommerce customers. Over 52 percent of new Flipkart consumers are from Tier II and beyond cities.

The Flipkart group has created over 1.3 lakh direct and indirect local jobs in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said, "Gujarat understands the importance of trade in bringing prosperity in the lives of sellers and fulfilling customers’ varied requirements. Ecommerce has played a pivotal role in taking the local seller ecosystem to a pan-India customer base, and it’s heartening to witness the expansion of Flipkart’s supply chain in the state.”

According to Flipkart, over the past few years, Gujarat has emerged as a strong market for ecommerce with lakhs of new customers, sellers, and kirana partners.

Earlier this year, Flipkart signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gujarat State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. This is part of the Flipkart Samarth initiative, aimed at bringing thousands of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen from across the country into the fold of ecommerce.

On the launch of new fulfillment centre, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, “A robust supply chain has a cascading impact on almost all aspects of trade and business. Over the past many years, Flipkart has made heavy investments in a world-class, tech-enabled supply chain and last-mile infrastructure that has created lakhs of local jobs and has been pivotal to path-breaking customer experiences.”