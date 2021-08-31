[Funding alert] Rattle raises $2.8M from Lightspeed and Sequoia Capital India

BizOps Automation and Orchestration startup Rattle raised $2.8 million in seed funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital India.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including Amy Chang, EVP at Cisco and Disney board member; Ellen Levy, an early investor in Outreach; Jake Seid, an early investor in Brex and Carta; and Krish and Raman, Founders of SaaS unicorn Chargebee.

“Sales and marketing professionals should spend time only with their customers and not on internal process management”, said Sahil Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Rattle, “While our growth has been phenomenal, our high NPS is what we care about most, which sells us we are solving a massive problem for our users. We are in the early stages of a generational shift in how work gets done in the modern enterprise and are very excited to build this new stack from the ground up."

The Rattle platform

Rattle was founded in 2020 by Sahil, Apoorva, and Milan, who have worked at high-growth startups managing GTM systems and have dealt with the problem firsthand.

The platform was launched in March 2021, and has enterprises as Terminus, Imply, and Litmus as their clients.

Hemant Mohapatra, Partner at Lightspeed, said, "Businesses worldwide are mired in processes — from sales to marketing, HR, IT, and more. With increased digitisation and remote work, processes and adherence thereof are only going to diverge over time. The Rattle team impressed us by their unrelenting focus on the most important piece of this puzzle: the people caught in these processes. Rarely have we seen such intense customer love so early in a company's life and are honored to go on this journey with Rattle together."

Rattle enables sales and marketing professionals to leverage systems like Salesforce to a whole new level without losing context.

In a statement, the startup noted that business workflows have undergone massive shifts over the last two decades. The first wave of industrialisation gave monolithic and centralised systems of record such as Salesforce and Workday. The second wave focused on systems of intelligence overlays such as Looker and Gong.

"We are now amidst another shift towards systems of engagement such as Slack and Teams — platforms that have quickly become the nerve centre of work. However, these engagement platforms are siloed from record-keeping and intelligence platforms, making collaboration and decision-making cumbersome. Rattle is building the real-time and collaborative connective tissue to bridge the gap," added Sahil.

Jeff Ronaldi, GTM Ops Manager at LogDNA, claimed that after implementing Rattle, “Our lead response time has gone down by 75 percent and key processes have sped up from days to minutes”.

So far, Rattle has signed up 50+ enterprise customers. It claims that over 70 percent of its trial customers sign up for paid plans, showcasing an irreversible behaviour change for how and where work gets done.

Consequently, Rattle garners a strong word of mouth from its early adopters, driving rapid customer acquisition.

Shelli, SalesOps Manager at Litmus, said, “Rattle has had the highest ROI of any recent tool that we have rolled out. It allows me to create any kind of workflow that I can imagine and has become a verb at our company.”