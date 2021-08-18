[Funding alert] smallcase raises $40M in Series C led by Faering Capital

Stock investment platform ﻿Smallcase﻿ on Wednesday said it raised $40 million in a Series C round led by Faering Capital. Sameer Shroff, Managing Director and Co-founder of Faering, will also join the Bengaluru-based startup's board.

The startup also saw participation from new investors Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund (ASFV) and Premji Invest, and existing investors, including Sequoia Capital India, DSP Group, Beenxt, Blume Ventures, and WEH Ventures.

smallcase's app grid

smallcase will use the capital to launch better investment products for the retail investor and to create additional value for smallcase’s partners — Zerodha, Upstox, and HDFC Bank — by growing the ecosystem and enhancing the platform and its capabilities.

"We are focused on expanding our offerings to cement smallcase’s position as the premier portfolio investing layer across asset classes for the retail investor and are excited to welcome our new investor partners with extensive experience in scaling technology and financial services businesses,” said Vasanth K﻿amath, Founder and CEO, smallcase.

smallcase was founded in 2015 by Vasanth Kamath, Anugrah Shrivastava, and Rohan Gupta, the startup creates direct indexing and model portfolios of stocks and ETFs. So far, smallcase claims to have created over 250 business offerings.

“In 2020, we launched new features and tools to unlock access to smallcase through multiple new channels, and now in 2021, we are working to scale our platform and technology to make smallcase more valuable for both investors and our partners. We are committed to building a simple, transparent, and essential investing ecosystem for India," Vasanth said.

“The last two years have seen remarkable interest from Indian retail investors in the equity markets, and we are inspired to see smallcases become the primary gateway to stocks and ETFs for millions of new investors," he added.

“Globally, we have seen a trend of increased retail participation in equity markets, and in India, smallcase is pioneering digital access for retail investors through their innovative products and channel partnerships. We are excited to lead the Series C round and partner with Vasanth, Anugrah, Rohan, and the entire smallcase team for their next phase of innovation and growth,” said Sameer Shroff, Co-founder and Managing Director, Faering Capital.