[YS Exclusive] Healthtech startup Meddo acquires Doxper in a cash and stock deal

Gurugram-based healthtech startup ﻿Meddo﻿ on Tuesday said it acquired Mumbai-based Doxper in a cash and stock deal.

﻿Doxper﻿ , which works in the prescription digitisation space, allows clinicians to instantly digitise case sheets using a smartpen and encoded paper. The startup was founded in 2015 by Shailesh Prithani, Randeep Singh, and Pawan Jain.

Doxper has a client base of over 4000 doctors, including hospitals like Manipal Hospitals, Nanavati Max Hospital, BLK Max, KIMS Hospitals, Wockhardt, CK Birla, Cloudnine, etc.

With this acquisition, Meddo is cementing its place as one of the largest healthtech players in India in the outpatient care space, with more than 1.5 crore digitised prescriptions and over one crore patients, further adding another three to four lakh patients every month.

With Doxper in its fold, Meddo plans to scale up its branded full suite clinics to over 1000 in the next 12-15 months across the 10 top-tier markets within India.

In an interaction with YourStory, Saurabh Kochhar, Founder and CEO, Meddo, said,

“Outpatient care in India today is worse off than where it was a few decades ago — with both trust and transparency in the system flailing. The healthcare journey starts in the clinics for most of us, and it should end there for 98 percent of patients. To enable that, we need tailor-made solutions for India, which would inadvertently rely on network and tech to be able to make a tangible difference at scale."

This acquisition will enable Meddo’s one-stop care for millions of patients across the Doxper network besides its prescription technology, thus creating the right ecosystem to fundamentally transform outpatient care, he added.

L:R - Shailesh Prithani and Saurabh Kochhar

Launched in 2018 by Saurabh Kochhar (ex-CEO, Foodpanda) and Dr Naveen Nishchal (serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Cygnus Hospitals), Meddo claims to be an omnichannel healthcare player offering ‘patient-oriented care’ in the true sense.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it launched solutions like L1 COVID centres, teleconsultation services, diagnostic solutions, and a cost-effective healthcare membership called MeddoSure.

Speaking on the new development, Shailesh Prithani, Co-founder and CEO, Doxper, said,

“In the currently cluttered healthtech space, Meddo stands out with its clear and razor-sharp vision to streamline the unorganised and fragmented outpatient space in the country. The fruition of this goal will mean a significant reduction in hospitalisation and associated cost burden. We truly believe in Meddo’s omnichannel fulfilment led approach and are excited to join this transformative journey. We are confident that our integration will enhance and improve clinical outcomes for clinicians and patients.”

In the last two years, Meddo has served and created a customer base of almost six lakh patients, on-boarded over 400 doctors from various super specialities, and re-branded close to 250 clinics under its brand across Delhi-NCR.