Beyond connectivity: This internet provider future-proofs enterprises with network modernisation

In the early 2000s, a business that needed reliable internet had only two choices—an expensive leased line or a complicated Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) setup. Despite spending lakhs on a 1 Mbps connection, companies faced downtime, poor service, and a lack of flexibility.

The reality for thousands of enterprises across India—limited choice, high costs, and no control over their own network—led Shaiju K Raman to realise that businesses don’t just need connectivity; they need performance, security, and reliability to stay competitive. And, Connect4Sure was born.

“One of our early customers, a rapidly growing retail chain, once struggled with connectivity across multiple locations. Each store had a different internet service provider (ISP), separate service level agreements (SLA), and different network issues. Their IT team spent more time managing ISPs than growing the business,” says Raman, Co-founder and CEO, Connect4Sure.

The Bengaluru-headquartered virtual network operator was founded in mid-2022 with an aim to transform how enterprises deploy, manage and scale their networks. Raman founded the company along with Jeril Jose Cherukunnel, Jibin K Baby, and Bhavya Purushotham.

Raman also recalls how a BPO with 500+ employees that relied on low-latency, high-availability internet was stuck with a single ISP. In case of an outage, their entire operation came to a halt—losing revenue by the minute.

Catering to different customer segments

Connect4Sure ensures secure connectivity for people, places, applications, and clouds by offering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of SMEs, large enterprises, and global corporations. For enterprises, the company offers SLA-backed broadband, NFV security, MPLS alternative, and cloud-optimised networking. It provides managed broadband, business Wi-Fi, and security-first networking for SMBs, and offers plug-and-play, high-speed internet with integrated security, and device management for co-working and shared spaces.

Unlike traditional ISPs, Connect4Sure offers a unique service model where businesses can subscribe to its on-demand IT and network support, even across multiple branch locations.

“This means that whether you need network troubleshooting, device deployment, or IT asset management, our field engineers can be deployed just like a ride-hailing-style service model such as Ola/Uber—anytime, anywhere in India,” Raman says.

The company believes in a ‘Feel, Test, and Move to Production’ approach where customers can first experience the service, evaluating its performance before making a long-term commitment. After testing, they have the freedom to either move to production or withdraw, ensuring complete customer satisfaction.

What sets Connect4Sure apart?

As the landscape of enterprise networking extends beyond the traditional realms of connectivity, modern businesses require networks that can adapt to dynamic traffic patterns and provide secure access to a growing number of endpoints. Connect4Sure has introduced a host of advanced solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses.

Raman speaks about the focus on high-performance, software-defined networking, and managed services that ensures organisations remain “agile, efficient, and secure”. Here are some key ways the company is simplifying network management for SMBs and enterprises:

Managed broadband services : Provides high-speed, reliable, and cost-effective internet solutions with 4G/5G bundling to maximize uptime and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for businesses.

: Provides high-speed, reliable, and cost-effective internet solutions with 4G/5G bundling to maximize uptime and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for businesses. Network functions virtualization-based platform : This is an approach to network architecture that involves replacing multiple hardware devices—such as routers, firewalls, and load balancers—with software-based virtualized network functions.

: This is an approach to network architecture that involves replacing multiple hardware devices—such as routers, firewalls, and load balancers—with software-based virtualized network functions. Cloud-optimised performance : Delivers high-performance Software-Defined Wide Area Network services that offer businesses a robust and flexible Network-as-a-Service, connecting locations, users, and clouds worldwide.

: Delivers high-performance Software-Defined Wide Area Network services that offer businesses a robust and flexible Network-as-a-Service, connecting locations, users, and clouds worldwide. Managed IT services : Assists organisations in aligning their IT strategies with business objectives, focusing on lowering costs and enhancing efficiency.

: Assists organisations in aligning their IT strategies with business objectives, focusing on lowering costs and enhancing efficiency. Network operation centre services: With 24/7 proactive support and network monitoring, businesses can focus on their core operations without worrying about network disruptions.

The company uses predictive analytics to prevent network congestion and improve application performance. “With intelligent traffic routing, multi-path failover, and AI-driven bandwidth optimisation, we ensure that business applications run smoothly 24/7,” the co-founder says.

Driving innovation through partnerships

Connect4Sure has partnered with local businesses and government initiatives to expand high-speed access to underserved areas using fiber, fixed wireless, and 5G integration. “We plan to collaborate with PM-WANI (Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface), a government initiative to set up public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country to increase internet penetration,” Raman shares.

In terms of industrial Wi-Fi, the company has identified Peenya Industrial Area at Jigani Industrial Area and Nelamangala in Bengaluru to initiate industrial Wi-Fi on WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access), designed to give Enterprises high-speed access to the net over long distances.

Connect4Sure has also partnered with leading ISPs such as Sify Technologies and Tata Tele Business Services to co-sell its enterprise-grade network solutions. “This collaboration enhances their offerings while helping us expand our reach and deliver customized, SLA-backed broadband services,” Raman says.

Connect4Sure is currently in talks with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India’s largest government-owned ISP, for a partnership that is set to redefine enterprise connectivity.

Exploring the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) opportunity

With the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, remote work, and digital services, NaaS is poised to become a core offering that helps both ISPs and businesses thrive in an increasingly connected world.

The market for NaaS in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 35.6% from $1.18 billion in 2024 to $7.32 billion by 2029, according to a Research and Markets report.

Advising aspiring entrepreneurs looking to disrupt the internet connectivity industry, Raman says it is important to prioritise application performance and think beyond ISPs by offering NaaS to empower businesses with the ability to quickly adapt to changing demands.

As enterprises undergo massive digital transformations, the rigidity of conventional networks is becoming a major concern. NaaS is the missing piece that brings the magic of on-demand services to networks, enabling businesses to align their entire IT infrastructure with cloud principles.