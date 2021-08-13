This Independence Day, O2O optical chain MyValueVision.com is launching a 24x7 eye care on wheels service

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread while reaching out for the eye care services, online-to-offline eyewear startup MyValueVision.com is going to launch a ‘24x7 eye care on wheels service’ on the 75th Independence Day.

The service is going to launch first in Hyderabad, and is expected to be extended to Delhi, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Vizag, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Pune in the next three to four months.

The new service will offer patients eye care right from their place. It will provide patients with round the clock access to this service.

“Generally, we don’t charge any fee for this eye care on wheels service, if the customer purchased eyeglasses and lenses from us after testing. If not, a standard fee of Rs 500 per user will be charged for testing,” said COO Prasanna Kumar.

COO Prasanna Kumar

Established in 2013 in Hyderabad, MyValueVision.com works on a hybrid model (online and offline stores) and claims to provide a one-stop solution for all optical needs. Their services include eye glasses, sun glasses, contact lenses, and solutions.

To date, more than 60 stores have been launched pan India, and the startup plans to launch 100 stores by December 2021. It plans to launch soon in Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Pune.

On reaching 100 stores, MyValueVision.com is also planning to launch a specialised eye care hospital in Hyderabad by 2022.

“Eye care on wheels service is the newest innovation from the company that will allow people to conveniently take steps towards risk free eye care services with all COVID-19 protocols in a hygienic way. Our Sr Optometrist will visit the customer at their home at pre-fixed slot timings and complete the testing process with both manual and automated testing,” Prasanna added.

For FY20-21, the company claims that it did a Rs 40 crore turnover and served above five lakh plus customers since its inception. The firm is gearing up to serve a million customers by the next financial year.