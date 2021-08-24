‘Wear the badge of a societal rebel with pride’ – 45 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of August 16-22 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

The trick is to not digress from your main problem statement, and just keep solving the issues that pop up as and when they do. - Anil Kumar, ToneTag

There is beauty in simplicity, in being yourself and easy. You cannot hold yourself to perfection all the time. - Arti Nayar, Easy Beauty

You don’t have a map every time, and sometimes you don’t have people on your side. If you have the courage to take that first step, things fall into place. - Kritika Kamra, Cinnabar

Businessmen need to avoid the trap of getting stuck working “in” the business. They have to work “on” the business and keep an eye on the bigger picture. - Ratish Pandey Ratish, Ethique Advisory

It is not just enough to provide means or tools; what is more important is to support your team members in decision making, moving things forward, and empowering them. - Ritu Thareja, Fiserv

The foundation of a truly great company lies in solid partnerships. - Anurakt Jain, Klub

If you have really good customers who are very niche for you, acquire more such customers and quadruple your profits. - Vivek Bhargava, ProfitWheel

Sustainability is especially important for Gen Z, who are very conscious about it. Hence, all packaging products will have to incorporate more sustainable and natural materials like raw wood and recycled materials in their making process. - Devina Dalmia, Le Jahaan

With the changing landscape of our globe and with the youth taking more onus to the climate change topic, the young and informed are ready to take action for our Mother Nature. - Aaditya Thackeray, Environment Minister, Government of Maharashtra

The modern world is so preoccupied with “me, me, me” that we don’t see the others. - Ma Anand Sheela, 'By Her Own Rules'

The desire to excel, to give a new direction to the company, and give a better deal to the people associated with you, whether you're an employee or a customer...that's the focal point. - Satish Mehta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

The camera isn’t the whole thing, please don’t think that an expensive camera is going to give you a really good picture. - Navaneeth Unnikrishnan

Art, design, and culture are aspects that permeate everything around us. Not only are they aesthetically linked to one another, but they are also synergistic and co-dependent. - Sanjana Shah, Tao Art Gallery

Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, artists are a strong fraternity, and nothing can dilute their sound or their spirit. - Nanni Singh, ShowCase Events

For too long, large deposits have been a burden for the home finders. - Tanuj Shori, Square Yards

With an integrated learning approach, students can learn about various professions in-depth, while also getting hands-on experience through skill-based training programmes. - Pranav Kothari, Educational Initiatives

In the EV sector, more focus has begun on installing charging infrastructure. This will be the single most important factor, which drives the adoption of electric vehicles. - Rishi Bagla, Bagla Group

Along with encouraging environment-friendly solutions, the electric two-wheeler segment has notched up the game and advanced its battery technologies over time. - Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala, eWheelers

India’s startup ecosystem is now firmly established amongst the top three globally. - Pranav Pai, 3one4 Capital

Our startup ecosystem has the potential and promise to make India the innovation and invention hub of the world. - Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister

For us to be a leader in the world, we have to lead the technologies of the future to build them in India. We have to build world-class products from India. - Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola

India is the seventh-largest exporter of cultural and creative goods across the world, and yet, it doesn’t make a mark on the world stage. - Sanjay Anandaram, TiE Bangalore

Q2 2021 has been impeccable for the startup growth story. From being the most funded quarter, it has also added the most number of unicorns. Standing tall during the pandemic second wave headwinds, the Indian startup ecosystem has shown strong resilience in this quarter. - Nasscom-PGA Labs

The strong deal flow is expected to continue in the latter half of the year with movement forecast in the AI/ML, Edtech and food tech space. - IVCA

Out of 100 entrepreneurs, if 20 are able to scale and succeed, it will be a big journey for the country. - Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union IT Minister

India’s share in the global home textiles market will play out well in the coming years. - Mohit Jain, Indo Count

The hemp grower industry in India is extremely fragmented because of outdated regulations. - Aurick Sengupta, Terraphilic

NGOs in India do incredible work to solve several problems right at the grassroots level. But unfortunately, they do not have the resources to scale this into an initiative for a bigger community. - Priya Naik, Samhita Social Ventures

Tap the vast opportunities available in India early on in your life and stay resilient. If you are solving a problem for someone, who is willing to pay for the service, you have a business of your own. - Madhavi Adimulam, ACDEC

Supporting entrepreneurs by providing them with the required knowledge and assistance not only enables them to establish the work on the ground but also helps them in learning new skills. - Kumar Neeraj, Khetee

The pre-school and daycare centres in the US as well as the kind of toys available in the market harnesses developmental skills and hands-on experience as opposed to the rote learning method that seems predominant in India. - Purba Mazumdar, JoGenii

Women are not risk-averse, they take intelligent risks. They are disciplined, smart, and consistently commit to a set goal. - Priti Rathi Gupta, LXME

The mom-baby category is a large one in India. The penetration is really low, as low as 15 percent. - Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra

The Mom-Baby category is one of the fastest-growing categories currently in the BPC segment in India. - Darpan Sanghvi, MyGlamm

As women, we are never really taught to take care of finances entirely. - Pari Choudhary, Bunaai

One of the key roadblocks to extensive market penetration for women's intimate hygiene products is a lack of information and acceptance. - Harry Sehrawat, Sanfe

Disposable pads are expensive and serve just one-time use whereas sustainable products like cloth pads and menstrual cups are one-time investments that will last for a long period of time. - Guhar Goyal, Green Period

Musculoskeletal pain is the number one cause of work-related disabilities, and it costs more than 300 million to industrial workers worldwide. - Ganesh Ram Jangir, Newndra Innovations

Ageing gracefully refers to whatever actions you may need to take to confidently thrive in your older years, and have a positive outlook about the changes. - Sweta Choudhary, Nightingales Home Health Services

During midlife, one needs to focus on three strong pillars to be successful in the midlife transition – developing emotional security, financial security and health security (both physical and mental health). - Shailesh Kumar, transformational coach

Always make sure that you have strength training, stretching, and cardiovascular movement. Often people tend to be focused on one or two areas. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Given the urban lifestyles and ever-increasing focus on good health and eating right, there is an increasing demand for more responsible and authentic brands who are able to juxtapose taste and nutrition. - Sanchit Agarwal, Accenture

Instead of just selling the company’s mission statement, try selling the meaning of one’s work. - Atul Satija, GiveIndia

Getting out of the comfort zone is the biggest crossroad that people face. - Pranab K. Pani. Talendeate beyond Border

If you have momentum, use it or lose it. - Noshir Kaka, Senior Partner at McKinsey

Wear the badge of a societal rebel with pride. - Shashank Kumar, Razorpay

