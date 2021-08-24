[Funding alert] AI startup Synth raises $125,000 from Y-Combinator

Synth AI Labs Inc., an AI-based knowledge platform, has raised $125,000 from Y-Combinator, a Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator, according to a release shared by the company.

The Bengaluru-based startup raised this round as part of Y-Combinator's Summer 21 batch, and will use it to expand their team and develop the product further. Synth is also actively hiring deep learning engineers and full stack developers.

Founded in January 2021 by Suneel Matham, Urvin Soneta, and Vaibhav Saxena, Synth is an app that captures information you consume - text, audio, and video in one-click, and makes it easy to search and retrieve the information you want and use it anywhere.

Synth's co-founder: Suneel Matham (left) and Vaibhav Saxena (right)

Synth captures and retrieves audio information from any source (Zoom, Google Meet, YouTube etc.) as text in just one-click.

"We are solving a problem which we have been personally frustrated with for the past few years. The existing apps put all the burden on us to capture and organise information, making it hard to retrieve the right information. This led us to shift to a new app," the founders stated in the release.

"Many people are not only taking information but also creating by writing blogs. It is very tedious for them to go back to their videos to get proper details," says Urvin.

The eight month old app currently has about 100 downloads, and is used by at least 30 users every week.

"We are also working on a function which could be voice-based. If someone does not want to go through all their notes and videos to find a detail, they could just talk to the app and it would find it for them," said Urvin in a chat with YourStory.

Synth currently competes with California-based Otter.ai, which also provides live transcripts from a conversation, meeting recording platform Fireflies.ai, and many other note taking apps.

