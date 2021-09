Flipkart to host the Big Billion Days from October 7-12

Walmart-owned Flipkart said it will host the eighth edition of its flagship event, The Big Billion Days (TBBD), from October 7-12 this year.

The six-day event will see millions of consumers, sellers, small businesses, artisans, Kiranas, brands and ecommerce ecosystem partners participating, a statement said.

This year, The Big Billion Days will bring forth several new opportunities for homegrown brands and sellers to celebrate with consumers across the country, from metros to tier II cities and beyond, it added.

"Over the past year and a half, Flipkart's focus has largely been to build and aid a collaborative and democratic retail ecosystem for MSMEs to revive and revitalise their businesses. This year will see a host of new launches, games, interactive videos, live streams and rewards throughout TBBD," it said.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Ecommerce companies see a large chunk of their business coming in during the festive sales and they make significant investments ahead of time to ramp up their capacity and add features to be able to handle the spike in orders, while ensuring a smooth experience for shoppers and sellers.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said, over the past year, in collaboration with ecosystem partners, the company has worked towards creating opportunities that revitalise consumer sentiment in these challenging times and revive India's economic growth.

"Flipkart's commitment to providing value to consumers, opportunities for growth for MSMEs, sellers and our lakhs of Kirana partners, and employment generation through ecommerce, goes to show how the country has embraced ecommerce over the past year and a half and TBBD is our way of giving back to the community and enthuse the festive spirit across the nation," he added.

Flipkart said it continues to strengthen its seller base and is on track to have 4.2 lakh sellers on its platform by December 2021 from 3.75 lakh sellers currently.