BeepKart, a Bengaluru-based full-stack online retailer of used two-wheelers, has announced that it has raised a $3 million seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures.

The round also saw participation from angel investors including tech founders like Varun Alagh (Mamaearth), Sahil Barua (Delhivery), Vivekananda Hallekere (Bounce), Kunal Shah (CRED), Ramakant Sharma (Livspace) and Rajesh Yabaji (Blackbuck).

Founded by Hemir Doshi and Abhishek Saraf, BeepKart is taking a tech-first approach to address the trust deficit in the massive used two-wheeler market.

BeepKart aims to bridge the wide gap in experience between buying and owning new and used two-wheelers. Unlike classifieds platforms, vertical-focused BeepKart provides used two-wheeler buyers the required confidence on price, quality and after-sales service.

Hemir Doshi, Co-founder and CEO, BeepKart said,

“Two-wheelers form over 80 percent of India’s vehicle base, and there are seven times as many used two-wheelers sold every year as used cars. Buying a scooter or motorcycle is one of the key purchase decisions by the Indian consumer, yet the market suffers from a lack of rules and a great trust deficit. In our view, two-wheelers are more amenable to online sales than cars and the decision to buy and sell is made more quickly. We are seeing good early traction for our buyer focused online brand and offering.”

The business is currently live in Bengaluru, and will expand to three more locations over the next 12 months. BeepKart will engage throughout the buyer’s ownership lifecycle by providing reliable spare parts, services, accessories, loan and insurance for the used bikes through network partners. The raised capital will be used to build a world-class engineering team to deliver on its tech and product-first goals.

Ritesh Banglani, Partner at Stellaris Venture Partners, said,

“Used vehicles represent one of the largest retail categories globally with virtually no online penetration in used two-wheelers in India. Globally, very large companies have been built selling used cars online. I believe the largest vehicle commerce companies in India will sell bikes and scooters, not cars. With Hemir and Abhishek’s experience in scaling and running operationally intensive businesses, we are confident BeepKart will be the largest company in this category.”

According to TC Meenakshisundaram, Founder and Managing Director, Chiratae Ventures, “For most Indians, two-wheelers are the entry point into personal mobility. The pandemic has further increased the desire of millions of Indians to own their personal vehicle. At the same time, new two-wheelers are becoming very expensive and out of reach for many. We believe BeepKart can help fulfill these aspirations by providing reliable and value for money used two-wheelers, and become the market-leading digital brand in this space.”