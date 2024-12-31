Blinkit rolls out large order fleet in Delhi and Gurugram

Blinkit, the quick commerce arm of Zomato, has rolled out a large order fleet in Delhi and Gurugram. This new fleet of all-electric vehicles is designed to handle large orders like electronics and party essentials.

"Introducing Blinkit's large order fleet! These are all-electric vehicles designed to handle all large (electronics/party orders) orders. Currently live in Delhi and Gurugram. Will be launching this in other cities very soon! Going to deliver the air hockey table order in one of these and then head to office," Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO said on X.

Blinkit plans to soon expand this service to other cities.

Earlier this month, the quick commerce platform launched its services in Jammu. With three operational stores now, the company is delivering to areas, including Trikuta Nagar, Roop Nagar, and Akhnoor Road.

“Blinkit is now delivering in Jammu! We are excited to serve customers in this region and bring our promise of quick and reliable deliveries to their doorsteps,” Dhindsa said in a LinkedIn post.