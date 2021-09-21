[Funding alert] Edtech startup Expertrons raises capital from Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari

Mumbai-based AI videobot edtech startup ﻿Expertrons﻿ has raised an an undisclosed sum from industry veterans Kunal Shah (Founder of ﻿CRED﻿) and Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India). The recent round of funding comes close on the heels of Expertrons raising $2.3 million in Pre-Series A funding from a host of marquee investors like Ivycap Ventures, Iceland Venture Studios, LetsVenture, Ah!Ventures, Venture Garage, Auxano, Venture Catalyst and more.

With this fundraise, they plan to attract top professionals and build them as career influencers on the platform.

“We are excited to welcome industry stalwarts like Kunal Shah and Anant Maheshwari on our side. A key area of focus right now for us would be to tap into the job-seeking market of professionals looking to land their dream job opportunities or seeking a career change, and Expertrons aims to be the one-stop platform to empower them for the same,” said the Founders of Expertrons in a press statement shared by the company.

The startup has over 5000 experts on the platform sharing their videobot career experiences with thousands of professionals who aspire to accelerate their career opportunities across leading companies such as BCG, Google, Facebook, TCS and institutions such as IIM, ISB, HBS and many more.

The company claims, as of date, professionals have spent over 100 million minutes on Expertrons within 14 months of its incorporation, while inspiring over 250,000 aspirants on the platform in search of their dream career opportunities. The lifelong learning and executive education space has started seeing more than ever unicorns in India with ﻿Unacademy﻿, ﻿upGrad﻿, and ﻿Eruditus﻿ joining the club recently.

Expertrons lies right in the middle of social networks (like ByteDance, ﻿LinkedIn﻿ or Facebook), job portals (like Indeed, ﻿Monster﻿ or Naukri) and e-learning platforms (like ﻿Coursera﻿, ﻿Udemy﻿ or Chegg). Founded in November 2019, Expertrons is the largest library of career experience with over 5000 experts sharing their professional experience in the form of their patent pending videobot technology.