[Funding alert] Gaming startup Awon GameZ raises $2M in seed round

Gaming startup Awon GameZ Wednesday said it raised $2 million in seed funding from Aditya Duggar and Family. The startup plans to use this fresh capital to scale operations through an expanded product portfolio, deepening market reach, product development, and hiring global talent.

Awon GameZ provides an easy-to-use and trustworthy online casual gaming platform, which promises a seamless online experience for all gamers. It is also working towards creating an online gaming platform for kids.

Awon GameZ aspires to be a one-stop gaming solution and looks to serve clients with gamification according to their goals and preferences, along with introducing an online marketplace that serves the needs of the entire gaming community.

Awon GameZ founder Amardeep Bajpai

In the past few years, the exponential growth of the user base of skill-based real money gaming has changed India’s gaming ecosystem. Awon GameZ is targeting over 10 million users by the end of the year.

The startup enables users to play games, such as fantasy cricket, rummy, and poker, with the option of hosting an audio chat and video conferencing with their friends to create a real-life personalised experience.

Speaking on the investment, Aditya Duggar said, “Gaming is not just about regular games like Candy Crush. It’s also about skill-based games that engage serious ‘gamers. Today’s gamers play card-based and fantasy games. Both these are categories that are high investment and high involvement genres for gamers.”

Amardeep Bajpai, Founder of Awon GameZ, said, “Any player has a 50 percent odds of winning in real money gaming, which is way higher than any other platform. All you need are sets of skills to increase your winning possibilities.”

According to reports, the global online gaming market generated around $62 billion in revenue in 2020 and is expected to touch $300 billion by 2026.

