Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes all over India for the third consecutive year whereas the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was the best among research institutions, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.

The sixth edition of NIRF rankings was announced on Thursday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) -- IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT Roorkee -- figured in the top 10 in the overall rankings.

Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University were ranked ninth and tenth in the overall rankings.

In the universities category, IISc Bengaluru bagged the top spot followed by JNU and BHU at second and third rank.

Calcutta University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Jamia Millia Islamia, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Jadavpur University, University of Hyderabad, and Aligarh Muslim University bagged the subsequent positions in the universities category.

"Rankings are the measure of the quality and excellence of an institution. We must develop regional ranking frameworks and also work to ensure that our ranking framework emerges as a benchmark not only in the country, but also globally, especially for the developing economies," Pradhan said.

"The New Education Policy (NEP) also provides us with an opportunity to internationalise our education system. We must work collectively to bring more and more institutions under our rankings framework and also establish India as a preferred global study destination," he added.

Eight IITs -- Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati, and Hyderabad -- have bagged the top eight ranks among the engineering institutions category. The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchirapalli and Surathkal have ranked ninth and tenth in the category.

Among colleges, Miranda House has been announced as the best college in the country followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women and Loyola College, Chennai at second and third rank respectively.

Image Credits: Twitter

St Xavier's College, Kolkata; Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah; PGSR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore; Presidency College, Chennai have bagged the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rank, respectively.

Delhi University's St Stephen's College, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce, have been ranked eighth, ninth and tenth.

IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta retained their first, second and third rank respectively among the B-Schools in the country.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Delhi's Jamia Hamdard, followed by the Panjab University, Chandigarh and the Birla Institute of Science and Technology (BITS), Pilani.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS, Delhi bagged the top spot, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

The ranking framework evaluates institutions on five broad generic groups of parameters of Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

Ranks are assigned based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.