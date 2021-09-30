[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role with IPO-eyeing MyGlamm, now Good Glamm Group

After securing its Series C funding of Rs 355 crore from Accel Partners, and consolidating its entities and acquisitions under the Good Glamm Group, MyGlamm recently raised another Rs 255 crore from Trifecta Capital.

Including the Rs 610 crore raised in the latest series, Good Glamm Group has reportedly budgeted Rs 750 crore for strategic initiatives. It is looking to deploy these funds into its consolidated business — MyGlamm, POPxo, Plixxo, and the recently-acquired BabyChakra.

While sources in the know confirmed that the company is now a unicorn, the Good Glamm Group did not comment on its valuation.

The brand has a revenue run rate of $100 million and is targeting a $250 million run rate by March 2022. It said it is targeting Rs 500 crore revenue run rate for baby care products in the next three years. Good Glamm Group also stated that it is looking for an IPO by financial year (FY) 2023-24.

Darpan Sanghvi, Co-founder and Group CEO, Good Glamm Group

If you'd like to be a part of Good Glamm Group's growth story, these openings may be for you:

Team Lead - Backend

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 4+ years

In this role, the team lead will lead a team of backend engineers primarily working on Node.js or PHP, and bring to the table experience with working on Microservices architecture, code reviews and code optimisation. The team lead will also be expected to design and implement low-latency, high-availability, and performant apps.

Marketplace Head

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

As the head of marketplace, the individual will own the execution of and drive the strategy on product, category management, seller acquisition, and growth plans, as well as oversee and manage operations of marketplace channels in order to ensure high levels of execution with responsibility for end-to-end order fulfillment, and more.

Growth Manager

Location: Kolkata

Experience required: 2+ years

The growth manager at MyGlamm is expected to understand the needs, motivation, and behavior of users and work on creating delightful experiences for these users, ideate, build and execute customer lifecycle campaigns to increase repeat behavior, experiment with user segments and value propositions to identify segments susceptible to churn, etc.

DevOps Engineer

Location: Gurugram

Experience required: 3+ years

MyGlamm is looking for a DevOps Engineer who is well-versed in working with CI/CD pipelines and automation tools like Chef, Puppet or Ansible. The person must have hands-on experience with various AWS services, proficiency with CentOS and Ubuntu as well as Git, and infra monitoring tools like Datadog, NewRelic, CloudWatch etc.

Talent Acquisition Specialist

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3+ years

In this position, the individual will manage end-to-end recruiting process, create and implement recruiting strategies, provide guidance to hiring managers on recruiting processes, controls, and policies, source and pipeline qualified candidates through a wide variety of channels, evaluate, interview and present qualified candidates to hiring managers, etc.

