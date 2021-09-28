MyGlamm turns Good Glamm Group. Here’s all you need to know

By Team YS
MyGlamm﻿, which has consolidated all its entities and acquisitions under one umbrella brand as the Good Glamm Group, has a revenue run rate of $100 million and is targeting a $250 million run rate by March 2022.
0 CLAPS
0

Good Morning,

﻿MyGlamm﻿﻿, which has been rebranded as the Good Glamm Group, recently closed its Series C funding of Rs 355 crore from Accel Partners﻿, and has raised a top-up of another Rs 255 crore from Trifecta Capital.

Including the Rs 610 crore raised in the latest series, the IPO-bound group is looking to deploy Rs 750 crore into its consolidated business — MyGlamm, POPxo, Plixxo, and BabyChakra — to build one of the largest content commerce platforms that focuses on the journey of women.

It is using content, community, and commerce to build a strong network of women consumers, and will be investing Rs 450 crore into acquiring companies that align to the three verticals of beauty and personal care, content and influencer marketing, and baby and parent care.

“We are making strategic investments in companies that we feel fit within our group’s vision that fill missing gaps in categories that we want to play in,” Darpan Sanghvi, Co-founder and Group CEO, Good Glamm Group.

The brand has a revenue run rate of $100 million and is targeting a $250 million run rate by March 2022. It said it is targeting Rs 500 crore revenue run rate for baby care products in the next three years.

The Interview

The Asia-Pacific region sees $17 trillion worth of payment flows that are yet to be digitised. Zip is a rapidly expanding global fintech player that is simplifying the global payment landscape with fair and seamless payment solutions.

Hamish Moline, MD (Asia and Global Payments), Zip, talks to Arvind Ronta, Head of Products, India & South Asia, Visa, on solving for the multi-trillion-dollar credit opportunity in India.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

Dr Sudhir P Srivastava is known not only for his robotic surgeries but also for building robotic surgery products with his Delhi-based company, SS Innovations.

However, because the price of building robotic systems and arms is high, the surgeon decided to bring his design, surgery, and tech experience to build prototypes and make the whole process as less invasive as possible. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Giving samosas a tech spin

When Amit Nanwani and Diksha Pande noticed that there weren’t any large-scale QSR brands of local snacks, they launched ﻿Samosa Party﻿, a startup that aimed to give the humble Indian snack a facelift — using tech.

The brand, which sells 14 varieties of samosas, aims to create a differentiated experience for urban millennial customers who value convenience, hygiene, and quality. Read more.

News & Updates

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

“The time is ripe for someone who is growing rapidly and has a healthy top line to build a digital CPG brand.”

Darpan Sanghvi, Co-founder and Group CEO, Good Glamm Group

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Latest

Updates from around the world