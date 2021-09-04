Decoding the National Logistics Policy

Good Morning,

The logistics sector is considered the backbone of India's economy, estimated to be worth $215 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.5 percent. However, the sector is plagued with numerous bottlenecks, including fragmentation, informalisation, and wastage.

To bring down India’s high logistics and supply chain costs, the government is on the verge of adopting the National Logistics Policy (NLP), which the Ministry of Commerce and Industry says will enable “closer collaboration with the logistics division”.

The policy is aimed at streamlining and strengthening India’s logistics sector, promoting the seamless movement of goods across the country, and increasing the ease of doing business for players in the sector.

It also hopes to enable companies to start adopting better systems and processes, including digital tools to formalise the sector, and has the potential to become a great disrupting force.

“The policy will help integrate local supply chains with international supply chains better,” says Vineet Agarwal, President of ASSOCHAM.

The Interview

AWS Startup Spin explores the similarities between sports and business and unravels the personalities of some of the biggest names in business in a never-before-seen format.

This week, Delhivery co-founders Suraj Saharan and Kapil Bharati discuss everything from farming, to fatherhood, to the freedom that comes from working with AWS.

Editor’s Pick: The Turning Point

﻿﻿Zetwerk started as a SaaS platform but shortly pivoted to a B2B marketplace for manufacturing.

Since then, the startup has entered the unicorn club, has a team strength of 500, and services more than 100 clients across 15 countries in India, North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Helping investors automate their investments

While mutual funds have been the investment of choice for many retail traders, for the average middle-class investor and newly salaried employees, they hardly move the needle.

This led Harsh Agarwal and Upstox Founder Raghu Kumar to start RAIN Technologies. It helps users who already trade online to pick strategies posted by various brokers from all over India, and invest in those trading strategies. Read more.

News & Updates

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company will create or enable capacity to generate at least 100 gigawatts of electricity from renewable sources by 2030, which can be converted into carbon-free green hydrogen.

﻿Twitter﻿ is testing a new 'Safety Mode' feature that temporarily blocks accounts for seven days for using insults or hateful remarks. The new safety feature has been rolled out to a small feedback group on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com.

As per a study conducted by consulting and analytics firm Economix Consulting Group (ECG), the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted 44 percent of women's salaries. As much as 60 percent of Indian women working part-time jobs and 37 percent of full-time employees faced pay cuts.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Companies need to upskill their employees more so that their teams are ready for the next set of reforms and even understanding other dynamics such as warehousing and ecommerce.”

— Vineet Agarwal, President, ASSOCHAM

