Ola Electric scooter sale to begin today; deliveries from October

The purchase window for Ola S1, electric two-wheelers by ﻿Ola Electric﻿, begins today, September 8th at 6 pm. This is open only for those with a reservation. According to a blog post on the company's website, two variants – the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro - are available for purchase, with delivery expected in October.

The Bhavish Aggarwal led EV unicorn had opened its pre-launch reservation in July for an amount of Rs 499, which witnessed strong response from consumers.

The two variants, Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, are priced in the range of Rs 99,999 and Rs 129,999, without taking subsidies into account, post which, prices will be lower.

In terms of financing, Ola Financial Services has tied up with banks such as IDFC First Bank, HDFC and Tata Capital. According to the blog, the EMI starts at Rs 2999 for Ola S1 and Rs 3199 for Ola S1 Pro.

“Keep your Aadhaar card, Pan Card & Proof of address handy to keep the process seamless,” the blog noted.

For those who do not need financing, consumers can pay an advance of Rs 20,000 for Ola S1, and Rs 25,000 for Ola S1 Pro. The delivery of the vehicles will begin in October, and it will be delivered to the homes of the customers.

According to the company, its products are AI-driven smart vehicles that will not need traditional scheduled maintenance every three or six months, with predictive maintenance in place.

On government subsidies that apply for purchase of electric vehicles, the blog noted that one is eligible to avail the FAME-II subsidy only once per category of electric vehicle (2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, 4-wheelers).

Various states in India offer subsidies over and above the FAME II subsidy, and these vary from state to state. The company urged its customers to check the subsidy offered in their state and claim it post-purchase.