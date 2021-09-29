[YS Exclusive] OYO IPO worth $1-1.2B likely to launch at end of 2021

Good Morning,

At its maiden initial public offering (IPO), Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn OYO will be issuing 75-80 percent primary shares and 20-25 percent secondary shares, as no major investors will be diluting their stakes, sources closer to the development told YourStory.

The sources also revealed the IPO is expected to launch at the end of this year, or in January 2022, and it will be worth $1.0-1.2 billion, at a valuation of $12 billion.

According to YourStory sources, the company's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) is likely to be filed in a week or so.

The sources confirmed that OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal will not offload any stake in the upcoming IPO and that he holds more than 33 percent of OYO's total shareholding.

OYO's investors include SoftBank, Sequoia, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Hero Corporate, Microsoft, Grab, and Airbnb — to name a few.

Recently, OYO approved an increase in the authorised share capital of the company from Rs 1.17 crore to Rs 901 crore. The authorised capital is the maximum amount of capital that a company is allowed to issue at any given point in time. Read more.

The Interview

From completing two million successful drives to automating 90 percent of its processes, Ashok Shastry, Co-founder and COO of DriveU, talks about its growth journey on this episode of Build & Grow: Money Matters, in association with HSBC.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Ravish Agarwal, Siddharth Srivastava, and Swatantra Kumar were looking at the jobs market when they thought of starting up. The trio realised that students needed help in finding the right jobs and being skill-ready.

In 2019, this problem led them to start Able Jobs, an app to skill young graduates to get their first jobs. The app offers a comprehensive set of highly curated skilling programmes for top companies in areas like sales, customer service, etc. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This biotech startup is reducing the risk of airborne infections

Airborne diseases, including influenza, whooping cough, tuberculosis, and now, COVID-19, are a growing concern across the world. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, people realised the importance of keeping safe. Decontamination, sanitisation, and cleanliness became a priority for many.

Bengaluru-based biotech startup Biomoneta Research — spun out of antibiotics discovery startup Bugworks — aims to reduce the risk of airborne infections through its patent-pending indoor air decontamination device, ZeBox, which traps and kills viruses, bacteria, fungi, and spores. Read more.

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates

Reliance Industries is reportedly in talks with Google-backed lock screen content platform ﻿Glance﻿ for a $300 million investment. Glance (part of the InMobi Group) has a presence in more than half of the current user base of India's top four smartphone brands.

Swiggy said its daily grocery delivery service Supr Daily will now operate as a separate business unit (BU) within Bundl Technologies (Swiggy). Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan will take over its reins as the CEO.

﻿Myntra﻿ said it has set up a fulfilment centre in Kolkata and strengthened its supply chain network across the country ahead of the upcoming festive season. Myntra has added one FC, three mother hubs, 12 satellite hubs, and 171 distribution centres to enhance capacity.

﻿Dream Sports﻿, which runs and owns ﻿Dream11﻿, collaborated with popular content creator Khaby Lame, along with another social media influencer - Viraj Ghelani, to promote the homegrown gaming unicorn's catchphrase — 'Dimaag lagana hai toh Dream11 pe lagaa na'.

A report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis revealed Central, Northern, and Western Europe (CNWE) has become the biggest cryptocurrency economy in the world, receiving over $1 trillion worth of cryptocurrency over the last year.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Start small, nail it, and then make it big.”

— Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO

