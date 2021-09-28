Swiggy announces Supr Daily as a separate business unit; Co-founder Phani Kishan to become CEO

Food delivery company Swiggy on Tuesday said its daily grocery delivery service Supr Daily will now operate as a separate business unit (BU) within Bundl Technologies (Swiggy). And, Swiggy Co-founder Phani Kishan will take over its reins as the CEO.

Announcing the changes in a blog post, Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Swiggy﻿, said the company's foray into grocery delivery started in 2018 when it had acquired Supr Daily. In three years, Supr Daily now serves over 500,000 customers monthly, delivering over 200,000 daily orders across six cities.

"After several discussions with the leadership team, we have decided to change Supr’s organisational structure to a Business Unit (BU) within Bundl (mirroring the structures we have with Food Delivery, Instamart, etc.), and work more closely to unlock its potential. This will help Supr with the advantages that Swiggy has access to and accelerate its journey," the CEO said.

With this change, the support functions of HR, Admin, Legal, IT, and Finance from Supr will be integrated into the relevant functions with Swiggy.

Harsha said, "I’m also excited to announce that Phani will be taking over the reins as the CEO of Supr Daily and will be working full-time with the team to hit our ambitious goals. Phani’s involvement with Supr is not new — as part of the Supr board, he has been working closely with the leadership team on the strategy over the last three years. He’s also been engaged with the team over the last couple of months at an operational level, and I wish him and the team the very best for their 10X journey."

Supr Daily will continue to have dedicated business teams to ensure the necessary focus and nimbleness to achieve their goals.

In the official blog, Harsha said, "Over the last 15 months, we’ve made some exciting progress on our food delivery business. We’re now comfortably surpassing our pre-COVID peak while being on the path to overall profitability. While food delivery continues to be our flagship category, we’ve also made some great progress in realising our larger vision of elevating the quality of life by delivering unparalleled convenience."

