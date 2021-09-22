Edtech startup ﻿Leverage Edu﻿ has raised an undisclosed amount of growth capital from Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder of ﻿Paytm﻿), Rohit Kapoor (CEO of ﻿Oyo﻿ - India and Southeast Asia), Amanpreet Bajaj (Southeast Asia Head, Airbnb), Lalit Singh (Former COO at Udacity), and Mohit Garg (Founder of ﻿MindTickle﻿), and others.

Started in 2017, the Delhi-based startup simplifies international admissions for Indian students. According to a statement from the company, it will use the fresh funds to expand teams in India and abroad. "The broader vision is to double the employee strength to over 600 people across two continents and to launch various products to cater to student demands," the release further stated. Recently, Leverage Edu also forayed into Europe with the launch of its UK office in London.

Akshay Chaturvedi, founder & CEO, Leverage Edu said:

“I am thrilled to formally bring on table mentors who I have personally learned a lot from over the years. They are the most prominent institution builders. So having them associate with Leverage Edu motivates us to work even harder on our mission to help students win across the world and become truly global citizens.”

Leverage Edu operates an expensive product suite for students and universities as a part of its ‘Study Abroad’ journey. These include AI Course Finder, which helps over 100K students figure out courses and college options. Aspirants also receive access to a Oneview portal, which gives them a 360-degree perspective on the mentorship process. The Leverage TV includes daily ‘overseas education’ focused programming and webinars alongside a 1000+ video library.

Further, the product suite also includes Uniconnect, a virtual admissions platform used by 220+ universities and Leverage Live, a live IELTS learning platform used by 1000+ test takers every month. It also has Leverage Beyond, which brings applicants and admits together for post-admission life and more. LeverageEdu said that it attracts over 6 million unique visitors a month.

The company is also backed by a consortium of investors such as Blume Ventures, Tomorrow Capital, DSG Consumer Partners, Trifecta Capital. It is also supported by prominent individual investors like Vishal Gondal of GOQii, Ash Lilani of Samna Capital, Amrish Rao of Pinelabs, Karan Khemka of Parthenon, among others.

