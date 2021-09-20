[Funding alert] Bluepad raises Rs 1.8 Cr from Titan Capital and AngelList's syndicate

Bluepad, a one-stop solution for aggregated written content in vernacular languages, has raised Rs 1.8 crore ($245,000) in a pre-seed round of funding from Titan Capital and AngelList's syndicate.

The Bengaluru-based startup will utilise the funds to expand the team and strengthen the tech capabilities, such as improving the recommendation engine and simplifying content discovery on the platform. The firm will also focus on creating technological enhancements to ease content creation and provide value-added content for readers beyond just entertainment needs.

Sanjyot Bhosale, Co-founder, Bluepad, said, "Our goal is to empower people in India to express their thoughts, opinions, experiences in their regional languages and help them share, connect with millions of readers across India. We believe writing as a medium of expression in regional languages needs to have an online platform, where Indian people can share and easily reach out to varied audiences."

Bluepad was founded in October 2020 by Sanjyot Bhosale (alumni of BITS Pilani), Devakrishna Asokar and Kishore Garimella (both alumni of IIT Madras). It aims to solve the problem of the written content gap that exists online for the regional languages.

Especially, content such as blogs, informative articles, lifestyle tips, poems, and opinion pieces typically found in magazines, though having a high readership in the offline world isn't available online due to the existing infrastructure and products. Bluepad plans to solve this issue by providing a platform for blog writers and readers to create and consume written content in their languages.

Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said, “With a massive user base to tap into and creating a platform beyond just entertainment needs, we are sure the talented team at Bluepad will create a huge impact by providing value-adding content in Indian languages. We are looking forward to our journey ahead with Bluepad.”

Since its launch, around 15,000 pieces of content have been published by users on the platform. Bluepad is positioning itself as a 'medium' for the non-English speaking population in India (aka Bharat users), focusing on Marathi. The startup’s future plans include opening up the platform in other vernacular languages.

"With curated content becoming mainstream, we believe that Bluepad can solve the content discovery problem plaguing the vernacular landscape. Instead of joining multiple Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram groups, users can find the content they are interested in reading in one single platform,” added Kishore Garimella, Co-founder, Bluepad.