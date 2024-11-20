Zomato's Deepinder Goyal launches Chief of Staff role with no salary and a Rs 20 L cost clause

Zomato Co-Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal is looking for a Chief of Staff. However, there is a catch: the candidate will get no salary, at least for the first year.

In fact, the selected candidate will have to pay Rs 20 lakh in the form of a donation to the company's Feeding India initiative for the first year of employment, Goyal said in a post shared on X.

Update: I am looking for a chief of staff for myself. pic.twitter.com/R4XPp3CefJ — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 20, 2024

During the same period, Zomato will contribute Rs 50 lakh (equivalent to a chief of staff salary) to a charity of the candidate’s choice. All salary discussions will only take place at the start of the second year.

It is unclear what the Chief of Staff's duties will be as the job description is vague. The job would entail “anything and everything to build the future of Zomato (including Blinkit, District, Hyperpure and Feeding India)," the post read.

Also Read Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal bets on health wellness space with new venture Continue

Goyal said the job will offer 10 times more learning than a two-year degree from a top management school as the candidate will work with top CXO and stakeholders in consumer tech.

"Put differently, think of this as a fast track learning program, for you both personally and professionally- whether or not you succeed at this role," noted Goyal in the post.

How to apply for the job? Goyal has asked interested candidates to send a 200-word cover letter without a resume attachment.