Vincent Van Gogh on Breaking Free from the 'Normal' Life

"Normality is a paved road: It's comfortable to walk, but no flowers grow on it," said the famous artist Vincent Van Gogh. This quote asks us to think about the choices we make in life. Do we always pick the easy, familiar route, or do we sometimes dare to be different?

Why 'Normal' is Easy

Imagine life as a smooth, paved road. It's easy to walk on, with signposts telling you where to go next. Finish school, get a job, get married—these are the usual 'stops' on the road of life. Most people like this road because it feels safe and predictable.

But Where Are the Flowers?

However, Van Gogh warns us that there are no "flowers" on this easy path. By "flowers," he means the unique, special moments that make life colorful and exciting. These could be anything from traveling to a new place, learning a new skill, or making a bold career move. The point is, if we stick to the 'normal' path, we might miss out on some amazing experiences.

What Holds Us Back?

Fear is a big reason why we stick to what's familiar. We worry about what other people will think if we take a different route. "What if I fail?" "What if people judge me?" These fears can hold us back from stepping off the paved road and trying something new.

Finding a Balance

But you don't have to throw caution to the wind and take crazy risks all the time. The trick is to find a balance. Sometimes it’s good to be on the safe, paved road, but every now and then, take a detour. Try something new, whether it's a hobby, a job, or even just a different route home.

Vincent Van Gogh lived a life that was far from 'normal,' but he left us with masterpieces that we admire today. His "flowers" were his incredible paintings, born from a life that went off the beaten path.

So, remember: life's not just about playing it safe. Take a chance and wander off the easy road. That's where you'll find the "flowers"—those unique, wonderful experiences that make life truly worth living.