Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (September 20, 2021)

The ecommerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, ﻿Cars24﻿, has raised a total of $450 million at the valuation of $1.84 billion. The startup raised $320 million in Series F equity, and $110 million debt from diversified financial institutions. The company stated that the Series F equity round was led by DST Global, Falcon Edge, and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, along with participation from Tencent and existing investors Moore Strategic Ventures and Exor Seeds.

Facebook India on Monday said it has appointed ex-IAS officer and former Uber executive Rajiv Aggarwal as the Director of Public Policy. He succeeds Ankhi Das, who quit in October last year. She was embroiled in a controversy for opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules against right-wing leaders in the country.

Aggarwal, in this role, will define and lead important policy development initiatives for Facebook in India on an agenda that covers user safety, data protection and privacy, inclusion and internet governance, a statement said.

Revenue-based financing platform, ﻿﻿Klub﻿﻿ on Monday raised Rs 20 Cr in debt financing from India’s leading venture debt fund, ﻿Trifecta Capital﻿. Trifecta’s investment in Klub has a multi-pronged thesis. According to the official statement, the financing will help Klub to scale their technology, product, and assets under management, and serve as a partnership opportunity for both companies to collaborate on various ways to support digital-first companies.