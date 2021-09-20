Delhivery launches innovation lab to provide a platform for logistics, supply chains startups

Logistics unicorn ﻿Delhivery﻿ on Monday announced it launched Delhivery Innovation Labs to help emerging startups in the logistics space. The startup has partnered with Mumbai-based Startup Réseau, a specialised operator of industry-backed accelerator programmes, to launch the innovation lab.

Delhivery said the innovation lab is an extension of the Gurugram-based company's overall objective of developing smart solutions for businesses and the sector at large.

Delhivery Innovation Labs is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort, which will go live in November 2021.

It aims to help Indian entrepreneurs and the startup community to develop smart solutions in logistics and supply chains and tap into the massive opportunities offered by digital technology.

Kapil Bharati, Co-founder and CTO, Delhivery, said, "The scale and growth of Delhivery have been achieved through investments in infrastructure, network engineering, and an extensive network of partners, orchestrated by our in-house logistics platform. We work with multiple partners from startups to tech companies to leverage their products and prototypes to continuously improve our systems. This accelerator programme is our attempt to make this process structured and open to a large community of tech entrepreneurs."

He added, "Through this initiative, we are looking to collaborate with enterprising startups working on developing Machine Learning, Machine Vision, AI, and IoT solutions for pre-defined business cases."

Delhivery's core business differentiator is its consistent focus on integrating technology in a largely traditional sector like logistics. The objective of the innovation lab is to enable technology partnerships, strategic engagements, and proof-of-concept development on pre-defined use cases with emerging tech startups.

Ajay Ramasubramaniam, Founder and CEO, Startup Réseau, said, "Delhivery is built on the backbone of technology, and we feel that this is a great opportunity for emerging tech startups to collaborate. We have identified key business areas where we are looking for solutions that are pilot-ready. In addition to operating a structured POC-led accelerator programme, we also aim to discover interesting tech solutions for the logistics and supply chain industry. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to enabling some great success stories."