[Funding alert] Edtech startup Mindler raises $1M in pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Delhi-based career guidance platform for students and educators, Mindler on Tuesday announced that it is raising a $1 million pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

According to the startup, the newly raised funds will be utilised towards expanding Mindler’s base of institutional partnerships and alliances.

As part of its growth chart for 2021, Mindler now plans to further strengthen its platform with the objective of shaping the entire career guidance ecosystem.





Speaking about the development, Prateek Bhargava, Founder of Mindler, said,

“We are very excited to have the support from IP Ventures and their network of C-Suite leaders from across the globe. Apart from IP Ventures, we are also in final stage talks with a few HNIs for this round. Despite all its challenges, 2020 has been a phenomenal year for us. It has been a landmark year for us especially in terms of collaborations and we are all geared towards increasing the same in the coming year."

Image source: Pixabay

"We are focusing on both the demand and supply side of the career guidance landscape and thus, creating a sustainable model for long-term client engagement and retention. We are driving a movement to enable students to take a scientific approach towards career decision-making,” added Prateek.





Founded in July 2015 by Prateek Bhargava, Mindler is a tech-enabled ecosystem for career planning and development for students and aims to empower all stakeholders in the student career decision-making journey.





Apart from a comprehensive career guidance platform for students, Mindler also offers a SaaS platform for educators and edtech partners to create their own career guidance ecosystem.





During the pandemic, the company also launched a new initiative called the Mindler Scholarship Hunt to create an opportunity for Class XII students from over 1,000 schools from India and the Middle East, and intends to offer scholarships worth Rs 25 crore across leading Indian universities.





Commenting on the investment, Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder IPV added,

“This year marks the rise of many exciting startups in one of the fastest-growing segment in startup ecosytem - edutech. IPV is excited to partner with one such unique story in this space — Mindler — and back their growth journey. With their cutting edge product, deep relationships with schools, and above all, its dynamic founding team, Mindler is solving a genuine problem in a very efficient way and has penetrated really very well amongst career aspirants."

IPV, with its vast investor base of CXOs from diverse industries including edutech, will help Mindler access a large and unexplored market base, and expand its network exponentially while enhancing the tech capabilities as well,” Mitesh stated.