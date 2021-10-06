AWS launches free skilling programme in cloud computing

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday launched its AWS re/Start programme in India to skill people in cloud computing.

AWS re/Start is a free skills-development and job training programme that prepares learners for cloud computing careers. The 12-week programme is offered free of cost to learners, and previous technology experience is not required to apply.

AWS re/Start is delivered in 25 countries including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Kenya, Lebanon, South Africa, Tunisia, the UK, and the US.

In India, AWS re/Start will host cohorts based in six cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram.

The programme collaborates with five local education organisations, including EduBridge Learning, Edujobs Academy, iPrimed Education, Rooman.Net, and Vinsys IT Services that will deliver virtual training by an expert instructor.

AWS re/Start will work with these organisations to connect programme graduates to potential employers.

“The industry demand for cloud adoption is far outpacing the number of cloud-skilled workers available, leaving organisations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services. To overcome the lack of supply, cloud talent must be cultivated from non-traditional sources," Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification India at Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL), said.

He added that AWS re/Start brings new talent into the cloud ecosystem by skilling unemployed and underemployed individuals with little or no technology experience and preparing them to launch a cloud career.

He cited research from AlphaBeta (a strategy and economics consulting firm) to state that digitally skilled workers currently represent 12 percent of India's workforce, and by 2025, the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times.

"...Cloud architecting and design, software operations, web application and mobile application development, large scale data modelling and cybersecurity were the five top skills and out of those cloud architecting and design is going to grow by the fastest CAGR at about 34 percent by 2025," Mehta said.

AWS re/Start is a skills-based training programme that covers fundamental AWS Cloud skills and practical career skills, such as interviewing and resume writing. Through real-world, scenario-based exercises, labs, and coursework, students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills.

The programme prepares participants for entry-level cloud roles in operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and more.

In addition, it prepares and covers the cost for participants to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification exam, so they can validate cloud skills with an industry-recognised credential.

IT major Capgemini is providing financial assistance for AWS re/Start and plans to interview and hire select programme graduates into various cloud roles. Capgemini, an AWS Partner, will work closely with EduBridge Learning to facilitate this.