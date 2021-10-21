Edtech startup Scaler Academy acquires Coding Minutes for $1M

Edtech upskilling startup ﻿Scaler Academy﻿ announced the acquisition of online learning platform Coding Minutes for $1 million in an all-cash deal. This is the second acquisition for Scaler Academy, which had acquired Coding Elements in August this year.

Founded in early 2021 by Prateek Narang, Mohit Uniyal and Jatin Virmani, Coding Minutes offers short duration digital learning courses for young coders at an affordable price point. It offers courses in areas such as data structures, algorithms, and programming languages like Python, C++, Java, version control systems, data science, machine learning, and competitive programming.

Representational Image

Get connected to Scaler Academy

According to a statement, Coding Minutes has enrolled more than 20,000 learners from 120 countries across varied courses. It is also projected an annual revenue run rate of Rs 1 crore in the current financial year.

Following the acquisition of Coding Minutes, Scaler Academy will focus on building specialised content targeted at the beginner-level tech aspirant. To date, the edtech brand has focused on upskilling existing tech talent.

This acquisition allows Scaler to tailor content towards students and professionals who want to enter the tech industry and have no background in coding or programming. Additionally, it is also expected to bolster Scaler’s instructor and engineering teams.

Get connected to Scaler Academy

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler Academy, said, “We are very excited about this acquisition as the Coding Minutes team is fantastic. They are a great combination of outstanding engineering minds with a sincere passion for teaching and giving back to the community. It is truly a 1+1>2 kind of partnership where the impact we can create together for the technology ecosystem in the country is tremendous and something neither of us could have achieved without each other.”

Prateek Narang, Co-founder, Coding Minutes said, “Over the last few years, Scaler has truly disrupted the tech education landscape in the country. They have built a solid outcome-focused learning platform….Together we can accelerate the pace at which Indian engineers and techies contribute to the larger global technology ecosystem.”

Get connected to Scaler Academy

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh