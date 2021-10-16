[Funding alert] AcknoLedger raises $1.53M in initial seed and private sales

AcknoLedger, a global consortium that maps, monetises, and distributes Web 3.0 digital assets, has raised $1.53 million in initial seed round and private sales from a clutch of over 30 venture capital investors amidst rising interest in metaverse and gaming NFT.

This includes Momentum 6, Basics Capital, Krypital Capital, Shima Capital, Magnus Capital, X21, Mayor Capital, Mahadao, Gain Associates, NFT Tech, Oasis Capital, Amesten, Nord finance, Blockventure, AU21, Synapse Network, RedHat Capital, Pro starter, Kardia Ventures, Baselayer Venture, and Zbs capital, along with investors like Carl Runefelt and Evan Luthra.

AcknoLedger co-founders Yash Dahenkar, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit, and Kuntal Ganguly said the latest investment is validating as they firmly believe in the Metaverse & Gaming NFT space and the potential it holds for the future.

"We are excited to receive the trust and backing of experienced blockchain investors,” the startup said.

The six-month-old startup said it is set to emerge from stealth mode in October 2021.

Founded in April 2021, AcknoLedger is indexing all the Non-fungible Token (NFTs) across gaming, metaverses, and NFT marketplaces to enable NFT collectors to make informed decisions. Its content is marketed and distributed across multiple metaverses by mapping interoperability and exploring trading opportunities for institutional and retail investors.

The startup is looking for further expansion through partnerships with fintech companies next year and is optimistic about market opportunity.

“Metaverse and gaming have been intertwined since the start, but metaverse is much more than just a game. The industry is huge and one driving factor is that several traditional banks are supporting and adopting the technology,” AcknoLedger stated in a release.

Serial entrepreneur and angel investor Evan Luthra said, “(I am) very happy to support AcknoLedger as I believe metaverses and NFTs are the future and AcknoLedger is fixing a unique problem in a space with high potential to grow.”