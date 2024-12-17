CRED opens doors to optimised UPI transactions, open-sources Propeller

CRED has open-sourced Propeller, its real-time communication platform designed to optimize communication between mobile apps and backend services.

"We built Propeller initially to optimize UPI payment flows, where every millisecond matters," said Swamy Seetharaman at CRED. "The traditional polling approach would have meant we were either overwhelming our servers with requests or making users wait unnecessarily."

Propeller has transformed how CRED members engage with the app, delivering up to 95% faster updates for UPI transactions and near-instantaneous notifications for rewards, cashback, and CRED Win prize confirmations, the company said in a statement.

"Our new architecture, built on gRPC bi-directional streaming, has enabled transaction status updates to happen almost instantaneously, which is crucial for members who have come to expect frictionless experiences from CRED," Seetharaman added.

The platform ensures members receive instant feedback for successful or failed transactions, significantly reducing processing delays and enhancing user confidence in digital payments.

India ranks second worldwide when it comes to open-source contributions, as per GitHub a Microsoft owned a developer platform.

Open-source refers to software or any other kind of work whose source code or design is made available to the public so that it can be modified and redistributed.

Such projects attract developers from around the world, bringing a wealth of diverse perspectives, skills, and experiences to the table. A larger pool of contributors can significantly speed up development, leading to faster bug fixes, new features, and improved performance.

Sometimes companies open-source their projects, instead of monetising it, to attract skilled developers and engineers who are passionate about technology. By contributing to the open-source pool, companies can showcase their technical expertise and attract top talent.