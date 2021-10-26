[Funding alert] Edtech startup Masai School raises capital from Indian startup CXOs

Edtech startup Masai School has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from 21 angel investors from the Indian startup ecosystem, including CRED Founder Kunal Shah, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, among others.

According to a statement, list of investors include some of the leading founders founders and CXOs of companies such as Paytm, CRED, Pine Labs, NoBroker, Delhivery and Sharechat.

This new round of funding comes less than a year after Masai School raised its Series A round led by Omidyar Network India. With this strategic round, Masai School aims to build a more robust student curriculum.

Speaking on this new development, Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Masai School, said, “For an institute that strictly and solely focuses on outcomes, it is a great endorsement to have the right kind of industry leaders to help and support the market itself. With the advocacy and support from these stalwarts, bridging the gap between educational institutes and technology companies to meet real time industry requirements is not far away.”

Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, Masai School

Founded with the ideology that ‘Educational Institutes should be equal stakeholders in Student Outcomes’, Masai School began operations in June 2019. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company leverages the Income Share Agreement (ISA) model to create an outcome-oriented learning approach.

Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs said, “Coding schools such as Masai School have started to kick-start a movement altogether in the cohort-based courses market segment. We are all aware of the shortage in quality education for software and technology, and how hard it is for the technology and IT industry startups to hire the right talent even at entry-level positions. We want to enable this movement and help Masai lead this from the forefront.”

Currently, Masai School offers programmes in Full Stack Web Development (full-time and part-time programmes) and a UI/UX Design Programme (full-time programme), and are planning to launch Data Analytics, Product Management, and more programmes over the next few months.

Over 2,500 students study at Masai School.

