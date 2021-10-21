[Funding alert] Mumbai Angels Network invests $1.2M in hospitality SaaS platform BookingJini

Mumbai Angels Network, a startup investment platform for early-stage venture investments, has invested $1.2 million out of a total investment of $3.3 million in ﻿Bookingjini﻿, a hospitality SaaS platform and a one-stop solution for hotels that offers a complete hotel operating system.

BookingJini will use the pre-Series A capital for product development and global expansion.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-founder and CEO, Mumbai Angels Network, said,

“India’s startup ecosystem has grown tremendously in recent years and witnessing a startup from a Tier-II city in the SaaS segment having such a growth trajectory as Bookingjini is nothing short of remarkable. BookingJini has truly established its presence in nearly every state in the country and has also expanded beyond India’s borders.”

“Despite the initial pandemic-induced disruptions, hotels have begun to revive business as people gradually begin to resume traveling. At BookingJini, our vision is to create best-in-class experiences for travelers and to become the preferred partners for hoteliers by enabling them to transform and grow their business and to make travel better, faster, and cheaper,” added Sibasish Mishra, Founder of BookingJini.

Aiming to help hotels convert browsers to customers, Bookingjini, a Bhubaneshwar-based startup, was founded in 2017 with the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation at their Bhubaneshwar and Puri properties. The same year, the startup received a grant worth Rs 20 lakh from Startup Odisha. Since then, it has expanded its offerings to hotel distribution, customer outreach, revenue generation, marketing, and more.

The platform is currently backed by Mumbai Angels Network, Neotech Hub, and TiE Angels and looks to close FY22 with an ARR of Rs 10 crore. Today the startup provides its solution to Kerala Tourism and Tamandu Tourism as well.

“This is a superpower in the world of hospitality because this is not only a guest management system but also a distribution system, a property management system, and guest delight system which is unparalleled from what I've seen,” said Kapil Chopra, Chairman, Eazydiner and Founder-CEO of Postcard chain of hotels. He was the president of Oberoi group of hotels.

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh