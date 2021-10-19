[Funding alert] NFT gaming startup Totality raises Rs 13.5Cr from Leo Capital and Mayfield Fund

Totality Corp, a mobile gaming startup has raised Rs 13.5 crore in funding from Leo Capital and Mayfield Fund.

This Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2019, will use the funds for product development, brand marketing, and initial growth. It will aim to create awareness about NFT games.

Totality Corp is also building ZionVerse, a metaverse platform based on Indian mythology where users can earn cash from other users via NFTs. The NFTs will also be used to obtain access to the gaming platform, including games that can be played for money.

Anshul Rustaggi, Founder, Totality Corp, said, “This initial funding is extremely valuable to us because it is going to support our aim of establishing one of the most unique gaming NFTs in India. We are combining innovation with interactive media to provide consumers access to Web3 gaming's full potential.”

Anshul Rustaggi - founder of Totality Corp

Talking about their investment, Rajul Garg, Founder, Leo Capital, said, "We chose Totality Corp to invest in because of two basic reasons – first the venture is focusing on Web3 gaming, which is still in its early stages in India and has great potential. Secondly, the founder – Anshul has a great acumen, ability, team, and vision of what he is building. I most certainly believe that Totality will deliver the much-needed lift to the gaming ecology by bringing NFTs based on Indian mythology as crypto gaming expands.”

The company also aims to raise awareness in the gaming environment regarding gaming NFTs, crypto games, and the industry's general future. Totality is looking to sell ZionVerse’s first Playable NFTs in December 2021.

Nikhil Khattau, Partner, Mayfield Fund, said, "NFT-based monetisation is in its infancy and India has the opportunity to take the global leadership and we really liked Totality Corp’s vision to build for the World from India.”