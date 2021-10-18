[Funding alert] Tech startup Numadic raises $2.5M from 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts

Numadic, a tech startup that provides solutions in the vehicle mobility space, has raised $2.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

This round also saw participation from the Chona Family Office and angel investors who include senior executives from Netmagic, Oracle, and Google. The funding was done at a valuation of $20 million.

Numadic plans to use this round of funding for hiring and product development.

The team of Numadic

Founded by Luke Sequeira, Aprup Shet, and Haston Silva, Numadic is a vehicle interface platform that builds apps and APIs to enable autonomous vehicle payments. From vehicle identification, payments to document exchange, Numadic aims to deliver new-age fintech solutions to “undisrupt” the movement of people and cargo.

On the investment into Numadic, Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, 9Unicorns/Venture Catalysts, said,

“As the fintech revolution continues to grow in India, we are seeing numerous fintech startups transforming people’s lives for the better. Numadic is one of the go-getters in this segment, who is using the power of technology and a team of industry experts to effectively modernise the operations of the logistics industry and its stakeholders.”

Backed by a team of logistics and mobility solutions experts, the flagship product of Numadic is Nu Fuel, which enables fuel payments over the FASTag network. Hemica, another offering, empowers banks, automakers, and financial service providers to automate and simplify vehicle payments. Finally, Nu Toll allows FASTag issuers (like banks) to provide a white-label solution to their end-customers to manage their FASTags better.

Luke Sequeira, Founder & CEO – Numadic said, "We are moving closer to a world of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous payments for those vehicles will come first. Numadic is delighted to imagine and engineer this future, enabling vehicle autonomy on the payments front. This new round of funding fuels our next phase of growth towards undisrupting vehicle movement.”