[Funding alert] Geospatial SaaS startup Attentive raises pre-Series A led by Info Edge Ventures

﻿Attentive﻿, an early-stage Geospatial B2B SaaS startup, recently raised a pre-Series A round led by Info Edge Ventures. Redstart Labs, Pavitar Singh (CTO, ﻿Sprinklr﻿), Abhishek Khurana (SVP Product Engineering, Sprinklr), and five IIT Delhi alumni also participated in the round.

The primary and secondary transactions saw investors investing over $2 million in the startup.

According to an official statement, Attentive will use the funds to expand the startup and further its investment in innovative technology.

Founded in 2017 by IIT Delhi alumni - Shiva Dhawan(CEO), Sarthak Vijay (VP, Product) Attentive’s SaaS platform enables outdoor services and insurance companies to grow their businesses by accessing valuable property attributes at the click of a button.

Commenting on the funding, Shiva, Co-founder and CEO, Attentive, said,

“Attentive has built a SaaS solution that allows for sales automation. The core technology runs on state-of-the-art computer vision models, developed over years of R&D effort. Early adoption and customer feedback indicate encouraging product-market fit (PMF), making it the best time for our bootstrapped company to raise money now and rapidly scale up our go-to-market (GTM) efforts."

Amit Behl, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, said, “We are highly impressed by the Computer Vision IP Attentive has built in the Geospatial domain to emerge as a leading deep-tech company from India. We are excited to partner with Shiva and the Attentive team as they extend this IP to build a full-stack SaaS offering for insurance and landscaping companies, enabling them to completely automate their measurement and estimation efforts and provide real-time quotes for their customers, thus helping these companies significantly expand their business funnels.”

Pavitar Singh, currently the CTO of Sprinklr, and an active angel investor, said, "I am impressed with the vision Shiva has on democratising AI for small business owners. I see Attentive and its offerings scaling revenue and increasing profitability for millions of small businesses."

Edited by Suman Singh Edited by Suman Singh