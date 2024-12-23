OYO closes Motel 6 deal, expects EBITDA accretion of Rs 630 Cr in FY25-26

Hospitality chain OYO on Monday announced it has completed the acquisition of Motel 6's parent company, and expects the deal to take its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to over Rs 2,000 crore in FY26.

OYO acquired G6 Hospitality, the operator of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone Real Estate for $525 million in September earlier this year. It will add about 1,500 franchised hotels across the US and Canada to OYO's portfolio, contributing $1.7 billion in gross booking value.

The deal is expected to add over Rs 630 crore in EBITDA in the coming financial year, which will be its first full year of its integration. The company will retain its franchise operations while integrating corporate functions with OYO's global teams. OYO aims to expand G6's Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands by adding over 150 hotels in 2025, and has appointed Sonal Sinha as the CEO of G6 Hospitality.

"They (Blackstone Real Estate) kept the core business competencies intact and have set us up for success as

strategic investors coming in. The US is an attractive market for us and this acquisition will provide a strong growth impetus," noted Rakesh Prusti, Group General Counsel, OYO.

Also Read Ritesh Agarwal to increase shareholding in OYO with fresh infusion

OYO has significantly bolstered its presence in Europe through a series of strategic acquisitions under its OYO Vacation Homes (OVH) division.

OVH-owned DanCenter, which manages 12,000 properties across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany, has doubled its revenue and market presence since its 2019 acquisition.

OVH's portfolio also includes Belvilla, managing 65,000 holiday homes across 20 countries, and Traum-Ferienwohnungen, an online vacation rental platform. In 2022, OYO acquired Croatian company Direct Booker, and also added Paris-based CheckMyGuest, a premium vacation rental company.

Ritesh Agarwal-led company clocked its first ever profit of Rs 229 crore in FY24, followed by Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY25.