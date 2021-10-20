Good Glamm Group acquires ScoopWhoop, aims to invest Rs 500Cr in content-to-commerce

The Good Glamm Group has acquired ScoopWhoop, a digital media and lifestyle content platform, marking its entry in the segment.

Good Glamm aims to invest Rs 500 crore in the men's category, said a press statement. ScoopWhoop has a male audience of over 60 percent.

Speaking of the acquisition, Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group, said, “I have been an ardent user and fan of ScoopWhoop for a long time. It’s a privilege to have Sattvik, Rishi, and Sriparna join the Good Glamm Group family and have ScoopWhoop accelerate the Group’s foray into building a content-to-commerce platform for the burgeoning male grooming and personal care segment.

ScoopWhoop claims its digital assets generate one billion monthly impressions and engage over 100 million users. The Delhi-based content platform will continue to work as an independent brand and media house within the Good Glamm Group.

Founders Sattvik Mishra, Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, and Sriparna Tikekar will continue leading ScoopWhoop and will work closely with Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill, and Naiyya Saggi, Co-founders of the Good Glamm Group.

Sattvik Mishra, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, commented, “At ScoopWhoop, we’re proud that we’ve built a brand loved by young India for its fun, lifestyle focussed content. Being part of Good Glamm Group gives us the chance to substantially scale up to delight our audiences all while becoming a defining force in the content to commerce revolution”

The Group is currently building and buying male grooming brands that create best in class male personal care products and will leverage its content-to-commerce capabilities to launch them online and offline across the country.

Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group, commented, “ScoopWhoop has been the default digital content platform for millions of men and now it is a Good Glamm Group company! I am very excited to be working with Sattvik, Rishi and Sriparna to build the content-to-commerce stack for the male grooming segment. With this acquisition two of India’s largest digital media brands come together to turbocharge our growth as the Good Glamm Group!”

With this acquisition, the Good Glamm Group now generates an aggregate of 3.5 billion monthly impressions and has over 150 million unique users through its media division, which comprises India’s largest digital media brands including POPxo and ScoopWhoop, making the Good Glamm Group, amongst the largest digital reach of any ecommerce company in India.

Naiyya Saggi, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome the ScoopWhoop Founders and team to Good Glamm Group. Having seen the success of content to commerce play out for women across India, this acquisition marks an important milestone for us in our foray into the male grooming and personal care space. ScoopWhoop has been a defining brand in digital content and it's a privilege to partner with the talented team to jointly accelerate our vision of becoming a Global Digital First FMCG conglomerate.”

This large user base and reach, along with the Group’s proven digital and go-to-market omnichannel capabilities, and its capacity to derive data-driven insights into what consumers want will help all brands in the Group to successfully create, launch and market products in the beauty, skincare, personal care, male grooming, and parenting categories.

Rishi Pratim Mukherjee, Co-Founder, ScoopWhoop, commented, “Every day, millions of young Indians depend on ScoopWhoop to help them discover and share the next cool thing in lifestyle and culture. Joining forces with the Good Glamm Group will help us significantly amplify our influence to power India’s largest content-culture platform."