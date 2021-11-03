The Indian SaaS market is taking the international stage by storm 19 percent of the global demand for SaaS will soon be fulfilled by Indian SaaS companies. The growing popularity of Software-as-a-Service and the need for cloud-based solutions are enabling the tremendous growth of the SaaS ecosystem.

Prime Venture Partners and Amazon Internet Services have come together to introduce SaaS Central, an intensive five-week online programme designed to support SaaS startups in Asia, Pacific and Japan) that are looking to scale for the global market. With more founders as mentors, the 2021 programme will focus on SaaS architecture, product management, and go-to-market and industry connect. Selected startups from APJ (Asia Pacific Japan) will be able to accelerate their growth journey while tapping into tremendous growth opportunities. Apply here

Programme schedule - 22nd November 2021 to 24th December 2021.

Who can attend?

Early-stage startups which are seeing traction, have some PMF and a small team but are unsure of how to scale fast and effectively. With the combined experience of AWS, Prime and other established SaaS founders, the startups will have an opportunity to learn best practices around product management, GTM, hiring, etc. They will know the pitfalls to avoid and understand the right levers to accelerate growth

Working directly with entrepreneurs we understand what it takes to build and sustain a SaaS company. Our experience and learnings, all go into our mentoring and guidance for SaaS Central startups. From product pricing, building diverse teams that consist of engineering, products, sales, and HR, to raising finances, our training will cover all aspects of sustaining a startup. Combining this with AWS SaaS Factory's Go-To-Market access and SaaS tech knowledge makes the programme useful and relevant for early-stage SaaS businesses." - Amit Somani, Managing Partner Prime Venture Partners.

Paving a global path for Indian startups

"The needs of a hyper-growth SaaS startup are unique, because in many cases the founders we work with are developing their product here in India, with the ambitious view to scale globally right from the start. With the majority of India’s SaaS unicorns building on AWS, we have deep experience in supporting our customers to launch and grow innovative software products, and enable them to go global in minutes on AWS’s secure, extensive, and reliable cloud platform. With the broadest and deepest set of cloud products and services, coupled with a commitment to help startups navigate key business milestones like expansion into new parts of the world, we can’t wait to support the next crop of India’s SaaS startups to succeed,” says Gaurav Arora, Director and Head of Startup Ecosystem, Asia Pacific and Japan, Amazon Web Services.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

As more software products move to cloud-based models, the SaaS market is constantly evolving. Greater flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and a mobile workforce are all major drivers for SaaS adoption. According to a NASSCOM report, the domestic market is likely to expand to $13-15 billion by 2025. Funding in India has grown by 15 percent over the last three years, and SaaS has become the core of the software industry for the long-term value it can offer. SaaS Central 2021 will play a key role in enabling young startups to scale and make inroads into one of the fastest-growing sectors.