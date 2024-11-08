Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 8, 2024)

Funding News

Exoticamp secures Rs 7 crore from Brand Capital

Camping startup secured Rs 7 crore in investment from Brand Capital, the investment arm of Times Of India to support its expansion across India.

The strategic investment will also enable Exoticamp to further scale its operation, and tap on the extensive media reach offered by Brand Capital.

“With BCCL’s backing, we can extend our reach and grow our footprint in the adventure travel space. This partnership will enable us to tell our story to a larger audience and build Exoticamp into the go-to brand for curated camping experiences in India,” noted Swaminathan Subramanian, Co-founder & CEO of Exoticamp.

30 Sundays raises $770,000 in pre-seed round

AI-first travel agent startup, 30 Sundays announced it has secured $770,000 in a pre-seed round led by Infoedge Ventures, along with participation from First Cheque, Eximius, Misfits, and angel investors.

From the latest infusion, 30 Sundays plans to expand its reach by adding more destinations, including into the European market and long-haul travel. Simultaneously, the company aims to enhance its AI and data capabilities to accelerate growth while ensuring an exceptional customer experience.

“A lot of mundane, repetitive tasks such as information gathering from customers, updating itineraries, and auditing supplier quotes are taken care of by AI. This leaves our team to do what they love most—provide the best service to our customers," said Anuj, Co-founder of 30 Sundays.

The company claims to achieve up to 5X improvements in efficiency by integrating generative AI into their sales, operations, and marketing.

Other News

BrahmVeda Ventures Acquires Vedvaani in a cash-equity deal

AI-focused venture studio BrahmVeda on Friday said it acquired Astro AI App, Vedvaani in a cash-equity deal.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through this acquisition, BrahmVeda will focus on accelerating Vedvaani’s growth, enhancing the app’s reach and delivering personalized Astro AI insights for a global audience.

Also Read Spiritual tech startups go global as demand for virtual services soars

Brillio unveils AI enhancements in BrillioOne.ai platform

Digital transformation services provider Brillio unveils updates to its BrillioOne.ai platform that will help enterprises accelerate time-to-market by automating more than 70% of code conversion, optimising workflows, and improving consistency.

This will result in an efficient and agile software development lifecycle (SDLC) with the help of AI-enhanced sprint planning and code generation and conversions. continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) support and a delivery dashboard that captures 360-degree customer sentiment in near-real time.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)